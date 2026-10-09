Behavioral Health Partners Expands Marketing Services To Mental Health Providers

Expansion brings full-service digital marketing to mental health providers, with a focus on helping local families discover and understand available care.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Behavioral Health Partners has expanded its full-service digital marketing offering to mental health providers, extending its work beyond organizations focused exclusively on addiction treatment. The Denver-based marketing and consulting agency is broadening its client focus to support providers seeking to improve how families discover and understand mental health services in their communities.The expansion brings mental health marketing into the company's broader service offering, combining search engine optimization, local search, advertising, website development and educational content. The work is intended to help participating providers communicate their services clearly and create a more accessible path from online research to an initial conversation.For families comparing providers, useful information includes the services available, the location where care is delivered, the population served and the steps involved in seeking an assessment. The initiative's family-facing goal is to make that information easier to find through the online presence of participating providers.Behavioral Health Partners' mental health service offering covers treatment centers, clinics and programs, including residential care, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs, virtual services and specialty practices. Marketing plans are developed around the services and locations of each provider.Local visibility is one component of the expanded offering. Provider websites, location pages and business profiles give organizations places to explain their programs and publish current information. Clear descriptions can help families identify questions to ask before deciding whether to contact a provider.The company's work also includes generative engine optimization, or GEO, which addresses how providers are represented in AI-generated search answers. This complements traditional search engine optimization by examining whether an answer identifies an organization and accurately describes its services.Website content and the inquiry process are additional areas of focus. Program pages can explain what a provider offers, while admissions information can describe what happens after a person makes contact. The expansion brings those communication needs together within a full-service marketing engagement.The move broadens Behavioral Health Partners' client focus while retaining its specialization in behavioral health. Mental health providers can review the company's service overview to learn about the scope of the offering and discuss their organization's marketing needs.About Behavioral Health PartnersBehavioral Health Partners is a Denver-based behavioral health marketing and consulting agency. Its work includes digital marketing, website development, content, search visibility and consulting for treatment organizations. The company's expanded client focus includes mental health providers alongside addiction treatment organizations.

Adam Gunton

Behavioral Health Partners

+ +1 303-963-4422

Mental Health Marketing: The Complete Guide

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Behavioral Health Partners Expands Marketing Services to Mental Health Providers News Provided By Behavioral Health Partners October 09, 2026, 14:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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