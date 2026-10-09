THG Automation Collaborates With Fronius For First Automated CMT Twin-Wire Welding System In NA

The new collaboration brings the first automated system of its kind to the North American market.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- THG Automation, a leader in robotic welding and automation integration, has developed the first cobot-automated Cold Metal Transfer (CMT) twin-wire welding solution.

This system, built in collaboration with Fronius and Universal Robots, is the first automated system of this kind in North America and only one of a few similar systems in the world. The new system was installed at a customer facility in August.

Targeted primarily for structural engineering and heavy industry fabrication, this system syncs two Fronius TPS/i power sources and wire feeding units to simultaneously feed a twin-drive CMT push-pull torch. The twin-wire cobot welder consistently delivers deposition rates as high as 25kg/h.

“We're continually breaking barriers, showing what is possible with a cobot,” said THG Automation Co-founder and CEO Matt Hendey.“With Fronius Twin Wire, customers can achieve submerged arc deposition rates with the ease of use of a cobot without the limitations of sub-arc. Cladding, hard facing, WAAM, high deposition rates, and high welding travel speeds are now possible on a portable and easy-to-use platform.”

The newest addition to THG's line of collaborative robotic welding systems is compatible with the advanced welding features built into THG solutions and can be integrated with our extensive line of tables, platforms and external positioners and axes.



THG Automation specializes in the design and assembly of collaborative robotic (cobot) welding systems. From independent fabricators to global aerospace leaders, THG provides mobile, modular and intuitive automation solutions designed to enhance production efficiency and scalability.

About THG Automation

THG Automation, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, designs and builds collaborative robotic welding systems that bridge the gap between skilled labor and advanced automation. As an authorized Fronius Integrator and Universal Robots Certified System Integrator, THG provides modular, easy-to-use robotic welding solutions for industries ranging from heavy manufacturing and agriculture to shipbuilding and beyond.

To learn more, visit or follow THG Automation on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook for updates and demonstrations.



John Huntzer

THG Automation

+1 (317) 743-0050

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THG Automation collaborates with Fronius for first automated CMT Twin-Wire welding system in NA News Provided By Local World Media Wire October 09, 2026, 14:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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