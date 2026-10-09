Rockland Recovery Group To Open Its First South Shore Inpatient Campus

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MA addiction treatment company outlines the plans for Longview Behavioral Health, its first inpatient campus for the South Shore Community.

BRAINTREE, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rockland Recovery Group, a Massachusetts-based addiction treatment organization founded in 2017, is preparing to open Longview Behavioral Health - its first inpatient campus - on a historic 23-acre property in Kingston, Massachusetts (the former Sacred Heart School / Providence House). The campus brings inpatient substance use and mental health treatment together in one South Shore location, with outpatient services to follow, and will open in phases beginning in late 2026, with full buildout in 2027.

The $11 million redevelopment is backed by financing from Rockland Trust and will provide 63 inpatient beds at full buildout - 39 for substance use and 24 for mental health. Service lines available at the new campus include:

Acute Treatment Services (ATS)

Clinical Stabilization Services (CSS)

Crisis Stabilization Services (CCS)

The property is set to carry a multi-generational connection to the Cardinal Cushing Centers through Rockland's founding Florence family. The goal is to close the gaps in care that often force patients to move between providers, allowing people within the South Shore community to get the help they need without feeling as though they have to venture too far afield.

Further details can be found on the website here: rocklandrecoverygroup.

About Rockland Recovery Group

Established in 2017, Rockland Recovery Group is an addiction treatment organization that goes beyond simply providing treatment centers. It has the mission to support and guide people from all backgrounds through their addiction recovery in a safe, stable, and ethical environment where everyone works towards being a truer version of themselves.

Sara Van Norman

Rockland Recovery Group

+1 5612510872

email us here

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Rockland Recovery Group to Open Its First South Shore Inpatient Campus News Provided By Local World Media Wire October 09, 2026, 14:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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