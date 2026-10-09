Bitcoin Speculators Transfer 55K BTC To Exchanges As $1.1B Liquidations Hit

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin 's sharp pullback has rippled through the rest of the market, triggering more than $1 billion in crypto liquidations in a single day and reviving fears of capitulation. According to CoinGlass, liquidations totaled $1.09 billion over the 24 hours ending 10:00 a.m. UTC on Friday after BTC fell to $80,350.

The move also coincided with fresh signs of stress among short-term Bitcoin holders, who sent more than 55,000 BTC to exchanges at a loss-an on-chain behavior often linked to investors exiting positions as price weakens.

CoinGlass data shows total crypto liquidations reached $1.09 billion over 24 hours as Bitcoin dropped to $80,350. Liquidations were driven by a surge in short positions, with longs accounting for $1.05 billion of Thursday's total. Analyst Rekt Capital warned that failure to reclaim a key level around $82,500 could undermine the bullish reversal setup. CryptoQuant reported short-term holders sent 55,600 BTC to exchanges at a loss on Thursday, signaling new selling pressure.

Key takeawaysLiquidations spike as BTC hits $80,350

CoinGlass records put daily crypto liquidations at nearly $1.1 billion following BTC's slide to $80,350, its lowest level since Sept. 18. While prices later recovered to around $82,500, the day's damage was already reflected in leveraged positioning being forced out.

CoinGlass also highlights that Friday's liquidation tally is the largest daily figure since Aug. 21, when BTC/USD climbed from roughly $73,000 to $79,500 and coincided with $1.3 billion in short liquidations. In the current sell-off, short positioning dominated the pressure, but the overall mix remained significant across the board-CoinGlass figures cited long liquidations at $1.05 billion for Thursday.

Beyond price action, the sell-off appears to have been amplified by concerns around potential supply from government-held Bitcoin. Earlier coverage noted that the US government moved more than 12,000 BTC that it had previously confiscated-transactions that can increase market anxiety because they may eventually lead to sales.

The $82,500 level becomes a test for the reversal narrative

Technically, BTC's reaction around the $82,500 area is central to whether the market can interpret the drop as a temporary dip or a deeper breakdown. The price level was described as important within Bitcoin's broader uptrend since early July, and it has also been treated as a potential trigger area within an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.

That pattern's confirmation depends on BTC holding support; if the level fails and flips into resistance, the bullish reversal thesis becomes harder to sustain. Rekt Capital-who has tracked the setup and pointed to similarities with Bitcoin's 2023 recovery-said the next weekly candle close will be particularly important.

In a post on X on Thursday, Rekt Capital said Bitcoin was failing a retest of approximately $82,500, adding that a weekly close below $82,500 and a turn of that zone into resistance could push BTC back into a“Macro Accumulation Range.” While traders will watch the immediate reactions, that kind of framework matters because it affects how market participants read volatility: range behavior can reduce urgency, while a failed retest can reintroduce downside momentum.

Short-term holders move 55,600 BTC to exchanges at a loss

While liquidations reflect leveraged traders being squeezed, on-chain data provides a window into spot demand and selling behavior. CryptoQuant contributor Amr Taha reported that short-term holders-entities holding Bitcoin for up to six months without selling-sent 55,600 BTC to exchanges at a loss on Thursday.

CryptoQuant defines these“loss” transactions as cases where coins are sent to exchanges at a lower price than where they were last acquired. In practice, such transfers are often associated with investors selling impulsively rather than waiting for a better price, particularly when they anticipate further downside.

The report also points out that Thursday's loss-driven outflow is more intense than what occurred on June 26, when Bitcoin fell below $60,000 for the second consecutive day. CryptoQuant notes that the context differs: Bitcoin was trading above $81,000 during Thursday's losses versus $59,300 in June, a price gap of more than 36%.

CryptoQuant cautioned that loss-driven selling from short-term participants can coincide with short-term capitulation-potentially exhausting weaker holders. If the market absorbs the outgoing supply, that exhaustion can create room for stabilization and, later, recovery. However, it also means investors should be alert: if the outflow continues and price fails to reclaim key levels, the“capitulation” thesis may not materialize quickly enough to prevent further volatility.

Another practical detail highlighted by CryptoQuant is that moving coins to exchanges does not guarantee that all holdings are immediately sold. Exchange balances can reflect intent and execution timing; nevertheless, the willingness to transfer BTC into trading venues is a meaningful signal of investor stress.

Why this sell-off matters beyond one day's volatility

The combination of heavy liquidations and loss-driven exchange transfers suggests the market is dealing with a feedback loop: falling prices increase leverage risk, forced liquidations worsen momentum, and spot holders-especially newer ones-become more likely to exit. That interplay can accelerate short-term declines, even if longer-term holders remain relatively steady.

For traders, the immediate focus remains the technical level around $82,500 and whether weekly price closes can restore confidence in the reversal setup. For investors watching network behavior, the key question is whether the exchange inflows from short-term holders subside-an indicator that selling pressure may be near exhaustion-or whether it persists alongside continued weakness.

Going forward, readers should track both the weekly chart behavior around the retest zone and whether short-term holder transfers remain elevated. If the liquidation-driven shakeout is absorbed, volatility may cool; if not, the market may struggle to sustain any attempt at recovery.

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