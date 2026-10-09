Justice Committee Shortlists Candidates For South African (SA) Human Rights Commission Vacancy

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development today shortlisted eight candidates to be interviewed for a vacancy on the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

The shortlisted candidates are Adv Lufuno Tokyo Nevondwe, Mr Michael Seloane, Ms Nomkhitha Gysman, Ms Thembisile Mahuwa, Adv Florence Maleka, Adv Nthabiseng Sepenya Mogale, Adv Magdalene Moonsamy and Ms Marina Clarke.

Committee Chairperson Mr Xola Nqola said the Commission's objectives are to promote respect for human rights and a culture of human rights; promote the protection, development and attainment of human rights; and monitor and assess the observance of human rights in the Republic. He reminded candidates that the Commission is based in Gauteng Province

Candidates must, among other requirements:



be a South African citizen and a fit and proper person to hold office in the Commission, as contemplated in section 193(1) of the Constitution;

have a record of commitment to promoting respect for human rights and a culture of human rights;

have applicable knowledge of or experience in matters connected with the Commission's objectives; and comply with any other requirements prescribed by national legislation, particularly section 5(b) of the South African Human Rights Commission Act, 2013 (Act No. 40 of 2013).

All candidates will undergo suitability screening and verification of qualifications. Mr Nqola said candidates would be interviewed for the position of an ordinary commissioner. However, because the vacancy is for Deputy Chairperson, all shortlisted candidates and current commissioners who had indicated an interest would be interviewed for the position of Deputy Chairperson.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.