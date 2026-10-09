CJP October 10 Delhi Protest News: Here's The Full List Of Metro Stations Closed In Delhi Ahead Of Protest Against CEC

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC ) announced that entry and exit gates at 57 stations would remain closed from 9 PM on 9 October 2026, and throughout 10 October until further notice, citing security reasons. Interchange facilities will remain available at the affected stations, except the New Delhi Metro station.

Check which metro stations have been closed entry and exit

In its service update posted on X, the DMRC said interchange facilities would remain available at all the affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station.

This means passengers may still be able to change lines at the listed stations, but they will not be able to enter or exit through the affected stations while the restrictions are in force.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1When do the Delhi Metro station entry and exit restrictions start on October 10?⌵

DMRC said entry and exit gates at 57 stations would close from 9 PM on October 9 and remain closed throughout October 10 until further notice.

2Which major Delhi Metro stations are affected by the October 10 restrictions?⌵

Affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Kashmere Gate, Mandi House and New Delhi. The restrictions cover 57 stations across several parts of Delhi.

3Will Delhi Metro trains stop running completely during the CJP protest?⌵

No complete suspension of Metro train movement was ordered. The Supreme Court said services should be regulated rather than brought to a complete halt.

4Can passengers change Metro lines at stations with closed entry and exit gates?⌵

Interchange facilities will remain available at affected stations, except New Delhi Metro station. Passengers will not be able to enter or exit through the restricted stations.

5Why are Delhi Metro station gates being closed ahead of the CJP protest?⌵

The restrictions were announced as a preventive security measure. Delhi Police cited concerns about crowds gathering near stations and moving towards the protest venue or other sensitive locations.

The restrictions cover major interchange points, busy commercial areas and stations in several parts of the capital. The full list of affected stations is as follows:

Central Delhi and key interchange stations: Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Seva Teerth (Udyog Bhawan), Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, R.K. Ashram Marg, Jhandewalan, Supreme Court, Indraprastha and Shivaji Stadium.

South Delhi and adjoining areas: INA, Hauz Khas, Jor Bagh, Arjangarh, Sarai Kale Khan–Nizamuddin, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, Ashram, Kalindi Kunj, Jasola, Jamia Millia Islamia and Okhla Vihar.

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North and north-west Delhi: Chawri Bazar, Jama Masjid, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Vishwavidyalaya, Vidhan Sabha, Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, G.T.B. Nagar, Kanhaiya Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place, Azadpur, Adarsh Nagar, Jahangir Puri, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Majlis Park, Shalimar Bagh, Rithala, Rohini East and Rohini West.

East and north-east Delhi: Seelampur, Maujpur, Jafrabad, Welcome, Yamuna Vihar, Khazuri Khas and Shahdara.

Passengers should pay particular attention to the restrictions at Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Kashmere Gate, Mandi House and New Delhi, which are important points for changing lines or accessing central Delhi.

Those travelling to railway stations or government offices should check their routes in advance and consider alternative access points where available.

The restrictions follow a request from Delhi Police, which cited the possibility of large crowds moving towards sensitive locations during the proposed demonstration.

Supreme Court says Metro services cannot be completely stopped

The restrictions come ahead of a protest planned by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other groups at Jantar Mantar on 10 October.

The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police sought the closure of the stations as a preventive measure, citing concerns about crowd mobilisation, unlawful gatherings and possible movement towards sensitive locations.

The proposed restrictions span several parts of the capital, rather than being limited to the area around Jantar Mantar.

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However, the Supreme Court on Friday, 9 October, expressed concern about the impact on ordinary commuters. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said that maintaining law and order could not mean bringing public transport to a complete halt.

The court made it clear that there should be no complete prohibition on the movement of Metro trains. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the Bench that the authorities would be asked to reconsider the restrictions and allow Metro and railway services to operate in a regulated manner.

Why are the Metro stations being closed?

The closures appear to be a preventive security measure ahead of Saturday's demonstration, which has been called over concerns about electoral-roll revisions and demands for accountability from the Election Commission.

Police are concerned that protesters could gather near station entrances before moving towards the protest venue or other sensitive locations.

The DMRC's announcement concerns entry and exit access at the listed stations; it should not be interpreted as confirmation that all Metro train services will stop. The Supreme Court 's intervention reinforces the distinction between restricting access at selected stations and suspending the Metro network altogether.

For passengers, the practical effect could still be significant, particularly for those travelling through central Delhi or relying on interchange stations.