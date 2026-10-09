BJP President Nitin Nabin Chalks Poll Strategy With National General Secretaries

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Stepping up preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin on Friday held discussions with National General Secretaries to firm up future strategy.

In a message on social media platform X, Nabin said, "Today, at the BJP headquarters, I held a meeting with the National General Secretaries and had a detailed discussion on various organisational matters and upcoming action plans."

The meeting came on a day when the BJP celebrated its victory in bye-elections on Lok Sabha seat in Nagaon (Assam) and Assembly seats in Nandigram as well as Rejinagar (West Bengal).

Earlier on Thursday, the BJP President attacked the Congress and INDIA bloc allies over Election Commission (EC) protests in the national capital, saying that their demonstration remains 'timed' with the elections and with an intent to earn electoral dividend from it.

He asserted that the BJP and its workers remain in mission mode, 24x7 and every single day comes with new set of responsibilities while describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conviction and commitment towards public welfare as the key inspiration behind it.

Taking a direct jibe at the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition INDIA bloc, Nabin said that they possess an "anarchist mindset" and only know how to "inject poison into society" while criticising their protest against the Election Commission, based on 'unfounded and baseless' allegations of vote theft.

Questioning the rationale behind Opposition's protests, the BJP Chief added that this is the same Election Commission which conducted the elections in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where they are in power.

"If their allegations were true, it was this very Election Commission that conducted the elections in Kerala. In Tamil Nadu, where they (Opposition INDIA bloc) came into power through the backdoor, the elections were also conducted by this very Election Commission," Nabin said.

He said that the nation was watching the "game they (Opposition) were playing" and demanded that Rahul Gandhi resigns, if he has the courage.