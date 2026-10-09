BJP Wrests Nagaon Bypoll Seat From Congress, Himanta Biswa Sarma Hails PM Modi's Popularity

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) spectacular performance in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election, describing the result as a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity across communities and the people's continued faith in his vision of a developed India.

As per the latest trends of Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP candidate Devasish Sharma was leading in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election with 6,91,804 votes, securing a substantial margin of 1,57,804 votes over the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal, who had received 5,34,000 votes.

Congress candidate Sibamoni Bora was trailing in third position with 1,24,081 votes, behind Ajmal by 4,09,919 votes.

Sharma's commanding lead put the BJP in a strong position to wrest the Assembly constituency from the Congress, while the Congress faced a distant third-place finish in the political contest.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma said the BJP had secured a decisive lead in Nagaon, a seat previously held by the Congress, with party candidate Devasish Sharma emerging victorious.

Highlighting the significance of the electoral outcome, the Chief Minister noted that Nagaon was not traditionally considered a BJP stronghold and asserted that the Congress had been pushed to the third position.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, BJP has secured a decisive mandate in the Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election, a seat previously held by the Congress," CM Sarma said.

He said the result demonstrated the growing acceptance of the BJP across communities and the trust reposed by the people of Assam in the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

The Chief Minister thanked the electorate of Nagaon for what he described as a resounding mandate and pledged to continue the state's development journey with greater vigour.

Chief Minister Sarma also expressed gratitude to the BJP's grassroots workers, crediting them for conducting a spirited campaign under the guidance of party President Nitin Nabin.

The victory is a political boost for the BJP in Assam, particularly as the party has managed to wrest a seat previously held by the Congress.

he result could also influence the political dynamics in the state ahead of future electoral contests.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, with its diverse electorate, holds political significance in Assam, where the BJP and the Congress remain key contenders in the state's broader political contest.

The bye-election outcome is likely to be closely examined by political parties as they assess voter preferences, campaign strategies and the impact of national leadership on electoral performance.

However, the electoral result and the candidates' vote margins could not be independently verified from the statement provided.