Hope Spring Reduces Water-Collection Burden For Angwan Kyauta Community

The project is expected to make a particularly important difference to children in the community, some of whom previously had to walk long distances to collect water before going to school.

Residents had relied on streams and other water sources outside the community for household needs newly completed borehole brings water much closer to residents and reduces the need for children and other family members to make those lengthy journeys.

One of the Mothers in the community said:

“I am very happy that we now have water close to us. Before, my children had to walk a long way to fetch water, and sometimes it made them late for school. Now they can get water here and go to school on time.”

The borehole was officially handed over to the community on 8th of October 2026 and is expected to serve more than 500 people in Angwan Kyauta.

From Water Needs Assessment to Completed Borehole

The project follows a Hope Spring Water needs assessment carried out in Angwan Kyauta in July 2026.

During that assessment, Hope Spring documented the difficulties residents faced accessing water. The community did not have a dependable, easily accessible water source within the village, meaning residents frequently travelled elsewhere to collect water.

The assessment also highlighted the impact of water collection on women and children, including the amount of time children could spend fetching water instead of preparing for or attending school.

The earlier Angwan Kyauta Water Project needs assessment

Less than three months later, the project has progressed from identifying the problem to providing a functioning borehole within the community.

Community Welcomes New Water Source

The completion of the borehole was welcomed by families across Angwan Kyauta.

Mothers in the community expressed particular excitement about having access to cleaner water for cooking and everyday household use rather than relying primarily on stream water.

For families, having a water source within the community can mean fewer hours spent collecting water and more time available for school, farming, work and family responsibilities.

The community leader said:

“This borehole means a great deal to our community. For a long time, our people had to travel to find water, and children often had to fetch water before going to school. We are very grateful that water is now much closer to our homes. It will make daily life easier for our children, mothers and the whole community.”

The project also represents an important change from the conditions recorded during Hope Spring's July needs assessment.

At the time, community representatives described the considerable difficulties residents faced when travelling for water, including the need to cross a busy highway to reach available sources.

Hope Spring eCards Donations Fund the Project

The service allows people to send eCards for birthdays, Christmas, anniversaries and other occasions while making an optional charitable donation.

Those donations help support Hope Spring Water's work to tackle water poverty.

In Angwan Kyauta, contributions made through eCards have now been turned into physical infrastructure that more than 500 people can use.

Boluwatife Olorunfemi, Project Manager at Hope Spring Water, said:

“What makes this project especially meaningful is seeing the difference that access to water can make to a child's day. Something as basic as collecting water was taking time away from children before school. Bringing a borehole closer to their homes means they can spend less time searching for water and more time where they should be learning.”

Hope Spring Water is encouraging supporters to help fund similar projects in communities where families continue to face difficulties accessing water.

Peter Hamidu, Hope Spring Water volunteer said:

“Clean water projects are about much more than installing pumps. They are connected to education, health, dignity and opportunity. Seeing children excited because they believe they can now get to school on time is a powerful reminder of why this work matters.”

People can support the charity directly through donations or by using Hope Spring eCards, where donations made alongside online greetings contribute towards Hope Spring's clean-water work.

The charity hopes the Angwan Kyauta project will demonstrate how relatively simple water infrastructure can have an impact extending far beyond the borehole itself.

For the children of Angwan Kyauta, that impact may begin each morning with less time spent fetching water and more time available to get to school.

Funding for the Angwan Kyauta borehole came from donations generated through