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Emera Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:43 AM EST - Emera Inc.: Announced that it will release its Q3 2026 results and outline its five-year capital and funding plan on Friday, November 6, before markets open. The Company will host a teleconference and webcast the same day at 9:30 a.m. Atlantic (8:30 a.m. Eastern) to discuss the results. Emera Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $65.25.
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