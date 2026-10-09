Raphinha Injury Blow For Barcelona Ahead Of La Liga's Resumption

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Oct 9 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- Barcelona captain Raphinha has been ruled out of Barcelona's next two matches as the club takes a cautious approach to a setback during international duty, reported PA Media/dpa.

Raphinha sustained a swelling in his right thigh during Brazil's match against Australia and missed training upon his return to the Nou Camp.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick said on Friday that while no injury has been detected in the 29-year-old, he will miss Saturday's La Liga clash with Getafe, and next Tuesday's return to the Champions League.

Flick told a press conference:“It's not an injury, but we have to be careful because he had three injuries last year, so we need to look after him. He won't be available tomorrow or against Galatasaray.”

Raphinha's absence from the Barcelona line-up could gift Gabriel Jesus his first start for the club since joining from Arsenal last month.

--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa