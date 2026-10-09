Nearly 50,000 Women, Girls Killed Or Severely Injured In Gaza Since October 2023: UN Women

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

GENEVA, Oct 9 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Nearly 50,000 women and girls have been killed or severely injured in Gaza since October 2023, equivalent to one in every 21 women and girls in the enclave, Anadolu Ajansi citing UN Women said Friday.

"More than 38,000 killed and 11,700 left with injuries so severe that they now live with lifelong disabilities," Sofia Calltorp, UN Women's chief of humanitarian action, told reporters in Geneva.

She said most casualties occurred during the first two years of the war, but violence has continued despite the ceasefire agreement entering into effect a year ago, with 277 women and girls killed since October 2025.

Nearly one million women and girls have been forced from their homes, while almost all remain displaced, many living in tents or among the ruins of their homes, she said.

Calltorp also warned that the number of female-headed households has doubled, with women now heading one in four households in Gaza.

Meanwhile, funding cuts have severely weakened women's organisations, with 13 of 14 surveyed reporting they can no longer meet growing needs.

All surveyed organisations reported increases in gender-based violence, poverty and mental health distress since 2025, while 13 reported rising child marriage.

UN Women called for full implementation of the ceasefire, respect for international law and accountability for violations.

"What we have found is a horrific amount of collective suffering, an immense amount of pain, and a level of resilience and strength that no woman should have to bear," Calltorp said.

--NNN-ANADOLU