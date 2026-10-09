Finland Provides Ukraine With New Military Aid Package
"Finland speeded up this decision to deliver on an urgent request from Ukraine. We will not close our eyes to Ukrainians' hour of need. Instead, we will stand with Ukraine and continue our materiel assistance deliveries," Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the package contains items of a single defense product donated from the Finnish Defense Forces' stocks.Read also: Denmark unveils $275M emergency military aid package for Ukraine
Finland has already started preparations for the next, broader package. The total value of the defense materiel Finland has delivered to Ukraine has now reached EUR 3.6 billion.
In September, Finland decided to provide Ukraine with its 34th military aid package, worth approximately EUR 290 million.
Photo: Unsplash/aboodi vesakaran
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