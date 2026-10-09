Seychelles:“To Serve And To Protect” - 36 Police Recruits Graduate As The 6Th Cohort

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

After completing 18 months of training at the Seychelles Police Academy, 36 police recruits today received their Certificates in Policing during a graduation ceremony attended by the President of the Republic, Dr Patrick Herminie; Minister for Homeland Security and Civil Affairs, Mr James Caille; Chief of Defence Forces, Major General Michael Rosette; and Commissioner of Police, Mr Godfra Hermitte, alongside lecturers, sponsors and proud family members.

During the ceremony, five special awards were presented to five constables in recognition of their exemplary performance throughout the 18-month training programme.

The Outstanding Field Performance Award, based on physical fitness, drill, guarding techniques and the use of firearms and ammunition, was presented to Constable Leeah Souyana.

The Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, recognising consistent academic performance and the highest academic score in the cohort, was awarded to Constable Carina Didon.

The Commissioner's Cup, awarded in recognition of discipline, preparedness and the ability to perform under pressure, went to Constable Arnaud Havelock.

The Excellence in Versatility and Dedication Award, based on the number of tasks completed, flexibility, adaptability in challenging situations and willingness to participate in activities, was presented to Constable Riyanne Marie.

The most prestigious recognition of the ceremony, the Overall Best Performer Award, was presented to Constable Angello Cafrine. He was recognised for his honesty, straightforwardness, academic excellence, voluntary service and active participation in national events, as well as for having been chosen by his fellow recruits as their preferred candidate. He received his award to enthusiastic applause.

Addressing the graduates, the Commander of the Seychelles Police Academy, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hendricka Marie, expressed her pride at having followed their progress throughout their training. She encouraged them to carry the knowledge, skills and values instilled in them into their new roles, while continuing to learn and adapt as the challenges of law enforcement evolve.

Speaking in particular to the young women among the graduates, ASP Marie emphasised that they were not joining the force merely to fill positions but were stepping forward to help shape the future of policing.

“You do not have to become less feminine to become strong. You do not have to imitate someone else to become a leader. Your compassion can be a strength. Your ability to listen can be a strength. Your empathy can be a strength,” she said.

During her address, ASP Marie also paid special tribute to those graduates who had lost both parents and who therefore could not have them present to witness this important occasion.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Godfra Hermitte, congratulated the newly graduated constables and reminded them of the core message of the police oath. He stressed that the oath should become an integral part of their lives and encouraged them to grasp the true meaning and responsibilities of being a police officer.

He also commended the parents and families for raising, supporting and encouraging the young men and women as they embark on their careers in law enforcement.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by graduate Constable Carina Didon, followed by remarks from the mother of Constable Angello Cafrine. The event ended with a parade featuring the slow march and quick march in salute to the guest of honour.

The graduation ceremony marked the completion of 18 months of training for the 36 constables as they now prepare to take up their duties within the Seychelles Police Force.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.--br- src="" alt="State House Seychelles" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo