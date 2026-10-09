Angola - From Floods To Hope: Recovery Through Psychosocial Support

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Every Monday, Marta Nguene, aged 14, takes on the role of 'journalist' at the Novo Campismo reception center in Benguela. Through conversations with families affected by the River Cavaco floods, she gathers stories, concerns, and news that she later shares during psychosocial support sessions.

With financial support from the Netherlands, the WHO has seconded a mental health specialist to work with the provincial health authorities and local partners for three months, helping affected communities to cope with the emotional impacts of the emergency.

Marta dreams of becoming a television news presenter. During the sessions, which take place twice a week, she takes on the role of a reporter, sharing with children, teenagers, and adults the stories and concerns she gathers from the community.“I like talking to people and finding out how they are. One day I want to work in television,” she says.

The young woman is one of the survivors of the floods caused by the swelling of the River Cavaco, one of the biggest recent emergencies in Benguela province. According to figures from the provincial authorities, around 16,000 households were sheltered in emergency centers set up to save lives and provide assistance to those affected.

However, the effects of the emergency were not limited to material losses. Fear, anxiety, uncertainty, and stress have become part of the reality for thousands of people whose lives have been transformed by the floods.“In such situations, many families face less visible consequences, and psychosocial support is essential to protect them and support their recovery,” says Erna Van Goor, WHO's head of emergencies in Angola.

To address these needs, teams from the WHO and provincial health services held regular psychosocial support sessions at reception centers and in the affected communities. Throughout the intervention, more than 200 families benefited from weekly psychosocial support, allowing them to share experiences, alleviate emotional distress, and regain hope.

This initiative also trained 50 health and psychosocial support professionals, strengthening their ability to identify signs of psychological distress, provide initial psychological care, and refer people in need of specialized support. The mission also helped to improve coordination between health services and communities, building capacity for future emergency responses.

In Benguela, whilst she continues to dream of a television career, Marta has already found her voice. By giving voice to the stories of her community, she shows that looking after mental health can help families affected by emergencies to rebuild not only their lives, but also their confidence in the future. On this World Mental Health Day, her story reminds us that there is no recovery without hope and that there is no health without mental health.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.