Notice Of Second Court Hearing

Cygnus refers to the explanatory statement released to the ASX and TSXV on 13 August 2026, which includes information about the Scheme and notice of Scheme Meeting ( Scheme Booklet ). Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Booklet.

TAKE NOTICE that at not before 2.15pm (AWST) on 14 October 2026,1 the Supreme Court of Western Australia at the David Malcolm Justice Centre, 28 Barrack Street, Perth, Western Australia will hear an application by Cygnus seeking the approval of a scheme of arrangement between Cygnus and its shareholders. This follows the shareholders of Cygnus passing a resolution approving the Scheme at the meeting held on 18 September 2026.

If you wish to oppose the application for approval of the Scheme, you must file with the Supreme Court of Western Australia and serve on Cygnus a notice of appearance in respect of COR 101 of 2026, in the prescribed form, together with any affidavit on which you wish to rely at the hearing. The notice of appearance and affidavit must be served on Cygnus at its address for service at least 1 day before the date fixed for the hearing of the application. The address for service of Cygnus is Hamilton Locke, Level 39, 152-158 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000, attention: James Nicholls.

Trading New CAML Shares on AIM electronically

Cygnus also reminds Eligible Scheme Shareholders that if they wish to be able to trade their New CAML Shares on AIM electronically following Implementation, they will need to hold their New CAML Shares in a CREST account. Eligible Scheme Shareholders wishing to establish a CREST-enabled broking account are encouraged to commence the account opening process as soon as practicable, as account establishment and CREST onboarding may take up to several business days.

Further details regarding the CREST Election and brokers who are able to assist with CREST-enabled brokng accounts are set out in Section 3.9 of the Scheme Booklet and Cygnus' ASX announcement dated 7 September 2026.

If your existing stockbroker is unable to execute trades on AIM, Bell Potter or Morgans may be able to assist in opening a CREST enabled broking account and the dematerialisation of your holding on CREST. Shareholders can contact Bell Potter at ... or Morgans at either or ....

If you have any questions about the Scheme, please contact Cygnus' Scheme Information Line on 1300 103 401 (within Australia) or +61 2 9066 4063 (outside Australia) between Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) from 8:30am to 5:00pm (AWST). If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, please consult your broker or financial, taxation, legal or other professional adviser immediately.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Cygnus Metals Limited.