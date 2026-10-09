Notice Of Second Court Hearing
|David Southam
|Nicholas Kwong
|Media:
|Executive Chair
|President & CEO
|Paul Armstrong
|T: +61 8 6118 1627
|T: +1 418 748 5076
|Read Corporate
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| T: +61 8 9388 1474
Certain statements contained in this announcement may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Examples of forward-looking statements in this announcement include, among others, statements regarding: the completion of the Scheme and the remaining related steps therefor, including timing thereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or timing to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking information. Information about the risks and assumptions affecting the forward-looking information herein can be found in the“Risk Factors” section in the Scheme Booklet dated 13 August 2026, a copy of which is available under Cygnus' profile on SEDAR+ at All of the forward-looking information in this announcement is qualified by these cautionary statements. Cygnus assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, except as may be required by applicable law and the rules of the ASX and the TSX Venture Exchange.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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1 The Second Court Hearing may not take place at this time and date if all of the conditions precedent to the Scheme (other than approval of the Scheme at the Second Court Hearing) have not been satisfied or waived (as applicable) before the Delivery Time on the Second Court Date. Details of the conditions precedent to the Scheme are included in section 8.1(c) of the Scheme Booklet. For a full copy of the Scheme Booklet, refer to Cygnus' ASX announcement dated 13 August 2026 titled“Scheme Booklet Registered”. Cygnus Shareholders should refer to Cygnus' ASX announcement dated 21 September 2026 titled“Further update on Scheme of Arrangement” which provides an update on the status of the conditions precedent to the Scheme, including the Kazakhstan regulatory approval condition precedent which has not yet been satisfied. Any changes to the Second Court Date or the Scheme timetable set out in the Scheme Booklet will be announced to ASX and available under Cygnus' profile at
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