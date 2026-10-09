Geely Auto Group Mainstream Brand Officially Announces Entry Into The Canadian Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global automotive brand establishes Canadian presence ahead of introducing its first vehicles in 2027

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Auto Group announce that its global mainstream brand, Geely Auto has officially made its entry into the Canadian market, marking the next chapter in brand's international expansion.

The brand has begun establishing local operations and developing a retail and service network ahead of introduction of their first vehicles to Canadian consumers in 2027.

The brand enters Canada backed by global capabilities in vehicle engineering, safety, electrification, intelligent technology and advanced manufacturing under Geely Auto Group. In 2025, Geely Auto Group sold more than 3.02 million vehicles globally, including nearly 1.69 million electrified vehicles. From January to September 2026, the Group sold over 2.23 million vehicles.









A selection of models from Geely Auto's global vehicle portfolio.

“Canada represents an important next step in Geely Auto's international growth,” said Mr. Bryan Wu, MD of Geely Auto Canada.“We are entering this market with a long-term commitment, bringing our global technology and engineering capabilities to Canadian drivers while building strong local partnerships and the support customers need to feel confident in choosing Geely. We know that trust is earned over time, and we are committed to earning it here.”

Building Geely for Canada

Geely Auto Canada is building its presence in Canada by bringing together Geely Auto Group's global capabilities, local market expertise and a customer experience designed around the needs of Canadian drivers.

Central to that brand's future success in the market is the development of a Canadian retail and service network with highly trusted and experienced partners who understand their local communities and can support customers throughout the ownership journey.

Global Scale. Local Commitment.

Geely Auto Group brand vehicles including Geely Auto, Zeekr, and Lynk & Co are currently on the road in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, supported by an international engineering and design network focused on research and development, electrification, product development, and next-generation technologies for global users.









Geely Safety Centre in Ningbo, China-the world's largest automotive safety testing facility.

Geely Auto Canada will share additional information about its first Canadian vehicles, retail and service locations, pricing and availability as the company progresses toward commercial launch in 2027. Consumers and media can follow that journey at the newly launched official Canadian website, , which will serve as the dedicated source for Geely Canada news, vehicle information and updates on its growing local network.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

Media Contact

Company: Geely Automobile Holdings (HangZhou) Co.Ltd

Contact Person: Geely Auto Group Media Relations Janet Chen

Email:...

Website: global.geely.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

