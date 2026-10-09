Semantic Web Market Surges To $7.73 Billion At A CAGR 23.3% By 2030 Report By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the global Semantic Web Market is projected to grow from USD 2.71 billion in 2025 to USD 7.73 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period.

The market is expanding as enterprises seek more intelligent and interoperable ways to organize, connect, and interpret increasingly complex data. Semantic technologies provide the context needed to link information across systems, supporting applications spanning AI, analytics, governance, search, and enterprise knowledge management. The convergence of artificial intelligence and knowledge graph infrastructure is further accelerating adoption. Semantic models can provide enterprise context to AI systems, while automated reasoning, ontology management, and semantic enrichment help organizations improve data quality, traceability, and interoperability.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size (2025): USD 2.71 billion

Projected market size (2030): USD 7.73 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 23.3% (2025–2030)

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Years considered: 2020–2030 Key players: IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Dassault Systems (France), Altair (US), Progress Software (US), Huawei (China), OpenText (Canada)

Why This Market Matters

The growing volume and diversity of enterprise data are driving demand for semantic technologies that add meaning and context across applications, databases, and operational environments. Knowledge graphs, ontologies, and semantic models provide structured context for AI applications while connecting enterprise data with business concepts and relationships. Beyond AI, these technologies support interoperability, data lineage, governance, discovery, and compliance. Growing emphasis on explainability and trustworthy data is further strengthening the role of semantic infrastructure in modern data architectures.

Market Overview

The semantic web market is shifting toward enterprise-scale deployments as organizations build intelligent, machine-understandable data environments using knowledge graphs, reasoning engines, and data integration tools. Growing volumes of unstructured and heterogeneous data are driving adoption of semantic annotation, entity extraction, ontology alignment, and automated metadata enrichment. Vendors are advancing automated ontology creation, hybrid reasoning, and AI-assisted knowledge engineering to support scalable semantic data environments. The rise of multimodal AI is further increasing demand for semantic technologies that connect text, images, sensors, and other data formats.

Analyst Perspective

The semantic web market is increasingly converging with enterprise AI and data infrastructure as organizations expand AI deployment and demand reliable context across enterprise information. Semantic technologies, including knowledge graphs and ontologies, provide structured layers that support contextual retrieval, reasoning, and data discovery. Growing focus on explainability, governance, and data lineage is further driving adoption across data-intensive and regulated environments. Vendors are combining semantic capabilities with AI, cloud platforms, analytics, and governance solutions to strengthen enterprise technology stacks.

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Segment Analysis

Semantic Annotation Tools to Register the Fastest Growth

Semantic annotation tools are expected to be the fastest-growing software category during the forecast period, driven by demand for AI-ready and consistently structured data. These tools connect unstructured information with semantic concepts and ontologies while AI-assisted annotation, entity extraction, and ontology alignment reduce manual effort. Growing adoption in multimodal AI, healthcare, finance, and digital media is further accelerating their use. This is positioning semantic annotation as an integrated component of broader semantic data ecosystems.

RDF to Hold the Largest Technology Share in 2025

Resource Description Framework (RDF) is expected to hold the largest share of the semantic web market in 2025, driven by standardized data representation, flexible relationship modeling, and enterprise interoperability. Its integration with SPARQL and SHACL supports data querying, validation, lineage, and structured management. RDF adoption is growing across applications requiring interoperability and explainability, while vendors are extending it through hybrid graph stores and AI-integrated architectures. Its alignment with W3C standards and FAIR data principles further supports long-term data interoperability.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the semantic web market in 2025, driven by early adoption of knowledge graphs, a mature AI ecosystem, and demand for advanced data management. US enterprises are using semantic technologies for intelligent search, data governance, compliance, and contextual analytics across financial and healthcare sectors. Government initiatives and major technology providers such as Microsoft, AWS, and Oracle are further supporting adoption. The integration of semantic technologies with large language models is creating new opportunities for structured, traceable, and domain-specific AI applications.

Key Industry Trends



AI and knowledge graph convergence: Enterprises are connecting semantic models with AI systems to provide structured context for intelligent applications.

Automated semantic annotation: AI-assisted annotation and entity extraction are reducing manual metadata enrichment and improving data usability.

Enterprise knowledge graph adoption: Knowledge graphs are moving into mainstream data architectures to connect information across business domains.

Hybrid reasoning architectures: Vendors are combining symbolic reasoning with neural and embedding-based approaches to improve contextual intelligence.

Semantic data governance: Organizations are applying semantic models to strengthen data lineage, interoperability, compliance, and governance.

Multimodal semantic processing: Growing use of text, image, and sensor data is increasing demand for semantic technologies capable of connecting diverse information types.

Real-time semantic enrichment: Enterprises are seeking to enrich data continuously as information moves through operational and analytical pipelines. Semantic AI infrastructure: Semantic capabilities are increasingly becoming part of broader AI and enterprise data platforms rather than isolated technologies.

Competitive Landscape

The Top Companies in Semantic Web Market include IBM, AWS, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, Dassault Systèmes, Altair, Progress Software, Huawei, OpenText, Informatica, Yext, Glean, Zifo RnD Solutions, Collibra, TIBCO, Qlik, SAS Institute, Neo4j, Chainalysis, Pentaho, Fluree, SciBite, Data Graphs, Noetica AI, Veezoo, Datavid, Writer, Alation, Stardog, Ontotext, Semantic Web Company, Metaphacts, Franz Inc., eccenca, OpenLink Software, TopQuadrant, Synaptica (Squirro), Timbr, Oxford Semantic Technologies, and BioBox Analytics.

Competition is increasingly centered on the integration of semantic capabilities with AI, knowledge graphs, data integration, governance, and cloud infrastructure. Vendors are developing capabilities around automated ontology alignment, semantic search, reasoning, knowledge engineering, and AI-driven data enrichment.

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