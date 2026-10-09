Eliseai Named As Co-Development Partner With Nextech To Bring Agentic Voiceai To Specialty Practices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Already live with Nextech practices, EliseAI's voice agent will expand through co-developed integrations, deeper APIs, and joint support

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EliseAI, which builds AI automation for patient engagement, has been named a co-development partner for patient access by Nextech, a provider of EHR and practice management software for ophthalmology, dermatology, orthopedics, and other specialties. EliseAI's voice agents already fully handle patient calls for practices on Nextech, and EliseAI was selected for the strength of that technology in specialty care. The partnership takes the work further. The companies are co-developing deeper API integrations and aligning implementation, customer success, and support, so practices can cut no-shows and abandoned calls and give staff more time for patient care.

EliseAI has built an agentic platform that follows each patient through their entire care journey, rather than a set of disconnected tools that each handle a single task. The platform supports every step, from the first referral through scheduling, intake forms, benefits verification, and payment to the follow-up that keeps care on track.

EliseAI's voice agents answer every call, at any hour, in the patient's preferred language across 30+ languages. Reading and writing directly into the practice's Nextech system, they schedule, reschedule, and cancel appointments, answer common questions, and escalate to staff when needed. The same agent calls and texts patients for recall, reminders, and follow-up. It carries the history of every prior conversation, so patients never repeat themselves, and it follows each provider's scheduling protocols.

“Patients judge a practice by whether someone picks up the phone. They also notice when a practice reaches out at the right moment,” said Minna Song, co-founder and CEO of EliseAI.“Our agents hold more than 20 million conversations every month and currently support thousands of providers. That volume is why we handle the complexity of healthcare calls better than anyone, whether it's a glaucoma patient on a multi-visit monitoring schedule or a post-op cataract patient with urgent symptoms. Partnering with Nextech brings that to the specialty practices that already trust Nextech to run their business.”

Nextech practices will access EliseAI through their existing Nextech relationship, with streamlined onboarding and a single point of contact. The companies are co-developing a joint integration built on enhanced APIs and have aligned implementation, customer success, and support.

“Our customers want to grow access and reduce front-desk burden without adding complexity,” said John Beck, SVP of Strategy at Nextech.“By partnering with leading voice AI innovators like EliseAI and building the integration and support model together, we're giving practices a seamless experience within the Nextech platform they already know and trust. It's another step toward our vision of a connected ecosystem that brings the best capabilities to specialty practices.”

Specialty practices using EliseAI have seen 12% more patients booked on average, 8% fewer no-shows, and more than 40% of lapsed reached through recall outreach booking an appointment. With EliseAI's newest Referrals Automation product, incoming faxes are processed and converted into a scheduled appointment within minutes.

“Before Elise, we were fielding around 11,000 calls with the volume climbing quickly after our merger,” said Amanda Moorefield, Vice President of Operations at TriaVision.“Elise has eased that workload and supports our patients, so our team spends less time addressing missed calls and catching up on voicemails.”

EliseAI and Nextech will be at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting in New Orleans this weekend.

To see Elise in action, visit EliseAI's Booth #1061 at AAO, or learn more at .

About Nextech

Nextech provides intelligent, connected technology that helps specialty practices operate more easily and create meaningful patient experiences. With more than 25 years of expertise in ophthalmology, dermatology, orthopedics, plastic surgery, and med spas, Nextech blends specialty insight with thoughtful innovation to simplify workflows, reduce friction, and support practice growth. To learn more aboutNextechand its intelligent, connected solutions, visit .

About EliseAI

EliseAI is an AI company transforming housing and healthcare-the two largest household expenses in America-through deep workflow automation. It serves specialty care groups, automating the end-to-end patient journey from the first inbound call through referrals, scheduling, insurance verification, chart prep, and follow-up. The company has handled over 100 million patient conversations to date, while delivering a better patient experience, freeing clinical staff to focus on care, and ensuring that no patient falls through the cracks. EliseAI crossed $200 million in ARR in 2026, marking five consecutive years of 100% year-over-year growth. The company is headquartered in New York with teams in San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, Austin, and Toronto. To learn more, visit .

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