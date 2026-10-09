Watch: Truck Overturns, Crashes Into Barrier After Car Reverses On Abu Dhabi Highway

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Drivers in Abu Dhabi who miss an exit or turning lane should continue driving and take the next exit rather than reverse on the road, police have warned, sharing footage of crashes caused by the dangerous manoeuvre.

In a video shared by Abu Dhabi Police on Friday, October 9, a white car was seen reversing on a highway, apparently after missing an exit. As the driver backed up, a white pickup truck approached from behind and collided with the car. The impact sent the truck lurching across the road, nearly veering out of its lane. In a separate incident, another vehicle was seen reversing before turning left at a Y-junction, putting itself and other motorists at risk.

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A third clip showed a vehicle reversing in the rightmost lane before turning right to manoeuvre into another lane. It struck a truck behind it, with the force of the collision sending the truck across multiple lanes and into the road barrier, where it overturned.

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Watch the video below as shared by Abu Dhabi Police:

Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, shared the footage to raise awareness of the dangers of reversing on roads and the potential consequences for other road users.

Suddenly stopping and reversing can confuse drivers approaching from behind, increasing the risk of collisions that may cause injuries and damage to vehicles, police said.

Motorists who miss an exit should continue to the next one and safely return to their intended route instead of attempting to reverse.

The penalties can be steep. Dangerous reversing carries a Dh500 fine and four traffic points. Drivers may also face a penalty for driving in a way that endangers their own lives or the lives of others, which carries a Dh2,000 fine, 23 traffic points, and 60-day vehicle impoundment for light vehicles.

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