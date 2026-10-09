Aksesuar Design Compares Renovating Kitchens, Bathrooms And Closets Together Or In Stages

Ravenna Lack - Magnolia Softmatt

Sahara kitchen with an oak breakfast bar and open shelving, Nolte Perfect Plus, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Dramatic contrasts: The FLAIR collection's black surface is interrupted by a striking, jagged brass-colored vein.

Color Blocking: This design pairs the earthy, matte "Hennarot" (Henna Red) with the dark, structured grain of "Noce Marone" (Chestnut) for a bold, mid-century inspired look.

Open walk-in wardrobe with adjustable shelving, drawers, and accessory zones, planned for calm morning routines.

One plan for several rooms keeps finishes consistent and removes the wait between contractors. Staging still fits some budgets, the studio says.

- Sam KanberogluALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aksesuar Design, a European kitchen, bath and closet design and build studio in Alexandria, Virginia, has compared the two ways homeowners renovate more than one room: as a single project, or as work spread over several years. The studio takes on both.When one studio designs every room, the cabinetry, surfaces and finishes are chosen together instead of being matched later. A single schedule also removes the waiting between separate contractors.A whole home remodel is still built room by room, the studio says, with the disruptive stages grouped together, and the family can often stay in the home while the work is done.Staging still makes sense when a budget is released over time or when the other rooms can wait."If you can only build the kitchen this year, still draw the bathrooms and closets now," said Sam Kanberoglu, managing partner at Aksesuar Design. "A finish is easy to continue when it was planned and hard to match three years later."The studio's 2026 project records include a whole home project in Virginia, along with separate records for two kitchens, a bathroom and a closet dated the same year. A whole home project with Aksesuar Design covers design, planning, material selection and coordination for kitchens, baths, closets, laundry rooms, living spaces and flooring. Each home is quoted individually, and the studio issues a phased timeline after the first consultation.

Sam Kanberoglu

Aksesuar Design Bath & Kitchen

+1 703-537-0057

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Inside Our Alexandria Showroom: High-End Kitchen, Bath, Closet, Living Room, Mudroom, Laundry Room Design & Remodeling

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Aksesuar Design Compares Renovating Kitchens, Bathrooms and Closets Together or in Stages News Provided By Aksesuar Design October 09, 2026, 13:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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