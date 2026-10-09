Himanta Sarma Writes To Andhra CM, Seeks Probe Into Assam Student's Death

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Oct 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has written to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking a probe into the death of 21-year-old Himashree Boro, a student from Assam.

The dead body of Himashree was found in Srikakulam after she went missing during a train journey on October 6.

The young woman, who came to Visakhapatnam for an event, went missing after boarding the Vivek Express and was found dead in Srikakulam. She had reportedly expressed fear about the crowded coach, with her being the only female in the compartment.

Government Railway Police (GRP) is probing whether she accidentally fell from the moving train or was pushed.

Srikakulam district police have formed a special team along with the GRP to trace the men who were reportedly involved. Her body was found near Boddepalli, between the Amadalavalasa and Ponduru railway stations.

The Assam Chief Minister wrote that Himashree, hailing from Kamrup district of Assam, travelled to Visakhapatnam as part of a dance troupe and was returning to Guwahati. She boarded the Dibrugarh Vivek Express at Visakhapatnam. On October 6, her family received a distressing message from her, expressing fear due to the presence of many men around her.

“Subsequently, she went missing. Her bag was found in the train's S2 coach, and her body was later recovered from a forested area near Malayapuram in Srikakulam district. In view of these circumstances, which raise a serious suspicion of foul play, the incident has caused profound grief and concern in Assam,” wrote Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He urged both Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to order a thorough, impartial and time-bound inquiry into the entire circumstances, including her boarding of the train, her disappearance, and the recovery of her body, so that the truth may be established. It is imperative that culprits, if any, are identified and brought to book at the earliest, wrote the Assam Chief Minister.