International Travelers Visit Ganjasar Monastery In Aghdara (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)International travelers representing 13 countries visited the Ganjasar Monastery as part of their trip to the Aghdara district today, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

The delegation, led by Charles Veley, founder of the prestigious MTP (Most Traveled People) club, toured the historical complex located in Vangli village.

During the visit, the guests were provided with detailed information about the history, architectural style, and historical significance of the Ganjasar Monastery. Attention was also drawn to alterations reportedly made to the monument during the occupation, including interventions affecting historical inscriptions and ornamentation, as well as the legal aspects of these issues.

Situated on a high plateau along the banks of the Khachinchay River, the Ganjasar Monastery stands as a significant example of Albanian architecture. The complex was constructed between 1216 and 1238 at the initiative of the Albanian Prince Hasan-Jalal. Having served for many years as the center of the Albanian Catholicosate, the monastery remained the residence of the last Albanian Catholicoses until 1836. During the travelers' visit, it was reported that intervention, restoration, and reconstruction works carried out at various times have affected the monument's architectural structure and original appearance. Alterations to some of the historical stone inscriptions, ornaments, and symbols were also noted.

Additionally, during the visit, information was provided regarding the findings of an on-site inspection of the complex conducted in 2024. The importance of a comparative analysis, incorporating written sources, epigraphic materials, archaeological evidence, and architectural features, in investigating the monument's historical origins was emphasized.