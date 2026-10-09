Uzbekistan, JICA Discuss Road Projects, Local Production And Human Capital

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) discussed expanding technical assistance and developing joint projects in transport infrastructure, local production and human capital during a meeting in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, following a meeting between Uzbek Deputy Economy and Finance Minister Khurshed Mustafayev and a JICA delegation led by Katsura Miyazaki, the agency's executive senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, to review ongoing cooperation and identify priorities for future engagement.

The discussions focused on supporting Uzbekistan's socioeconomic development, expanding technical assistance programs and advancing potential joint initiatives.

Particular attention was paid to the“One Village, One Product” (OVOP) initiative, which supports local producers by helping them develop, process, package and brand their products. The parties exchanged views on opportunities to expand the initiative and improve the marketability of locally made goods.

Additionally, the meeting covered potential projects to develop transport infrastructure, including road reconstruction, as well as initiatives in the social sector and human capital development.

The JICA delegation included Masayoshi Takehara, deputy director general of the agency's Department of Central Asia and the Caucasus; Yoshito Urano, director of its Private Sector Development Group; and Mamoru Sakai, chief representative of the JICA Uzbekistan Office, along with other representatives.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed their readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation, continue consultations on the discussed priorities and work toward implementing joint initiatives.

JICA is Japan's development cooperation agency, providing technical assistance, concessional financing and other forms of support to partner countries for socioeconomic development.