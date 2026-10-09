CIS Declares 2028 Social Development Year, 2029 Transport Connectivity Year

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has declared 2028 the Year of Social Development and Quality of Life and 2029 the Year of CIS Transport Connectivity.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the CIS Executive Committee. The decisions were adopted at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State held in Turkmenistan today.

According to the publication, the initiative to designate 2028 as the Year of Social Development and Quality of Life was proposed by Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration and supported by the CIS Advisory Council on Labor, Employment and Social Protection.

Planned activities for 2028 include improving the legal framework in the social and labor sectors, implementing pilot projects, promoting best practices in social support, and organizing international forums on legal, socioeconomic and demographic policy.

The initiative to designate 2029 as the Year of CIS Transport Connectivity was put forward by Turkmenistan as a continuation of its 2026 CIS chairmanship priorities.

The initiative focuses on developing transport infrastructure, coordinating different modes of transport, digitalizing the sector and improving transport safety. These measures are intended to strengthen economic integration, expand foreign trade links and support sustainable regional development, the report says.

Cooperation priorities also include developing accessible and sustainable transport and transit corridors, including for landlocked countries, and strengthening multilateral cooperation in the Caspian region.

“Areas of cooperation such as the development of transport connectivity, the consolidation of efforts to create sustainable and accessible transport and transit corridors for states - including landlocked ones - and the strengthening of multilateral cooperation in the Caspian region are in line with the global context: they are aligned with the initiative to proclaim the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport (2026-2035),” the report added.