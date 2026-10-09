Africa Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Business And Investment Opportunities Databook - Q2 2026, 90+ Kpis Market To Reach $11.2 Billion By 2031 As Embedded Finance Expands

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Africa Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 90+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics - Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Africa Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment market is projected to grow by 16.9% annually, reaching US$6.1 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 20.2% during 2022-2025, the market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2026-2031. By 2031, the sector is expected to reach approximately US$11.2 billion, compared with US$5.2 billion in 2025. Growth is being shaped by the expansion of embedded finance, stronger merchant adoption, increased regulatory oversight, and greater emphasis on sustainable credit-risk management. Market development remains uneven, with South Africa and Egypt leading adoption while Kenya, Nigeria, and other regional markets pursue more selective models supported by licensed lenders, payment platforms, and merchant partnerships. Key Africa BNPL Market Trends

South Africa is evolving into a broader fintech ecosystem: BNPL is moving beyond an e-commerce checkout feature to become part of integrated payments, wallets, lending, merchant services, and customer cross-selling strategies. PayJustNow supports online and in-store transactions for more than 2.5 million shoppers, while its owner has repositioned as Weaver Fintech to reflect the growing contribution of financial technology. Competition is also increasing as retailers, insurers, digital banks, and payment infrastructure providers enter the sector.

Egypt is establishing a licensed embedded-finance model: Valu began trading on the Egyptian Exchange in June 2025, with Amazon acquiring a 3.95% direct shareholding. Supported by its Financial Regulatory Authority fintech licence, Valu provides digital onboarding, eKYC, digital contracts, and secure record-keeping. Its September 2025 integration with noon enabled first-time customers to complete onboarding and BNPL transactions within the marketplace interface.

Consumer protection is becoming a strategic priority: South African authorities have highlighted gaps in affordability assessments, cost disclosures, credit reporting, and formal dispute processes. As BNPL adoption increases, providers will face stronger expectations around transparent terms, documented underwriting, complaint management, and regulator-ready reporting. Providers that establish trusted and compliant operating models will be better positioned to secure merchant and platform partnerships. East and West African markets are adopting greater risk discipline: Lipa Later entered administration in Kenya in March 2025 after unsuccessful fundraising, followed by Engage Capital's July 2025 offer to acquire selected technology, customer, intellectual property, and licensing assets while excluding bad loans. In Nigeria, CredPal provides instalment solutions through Dawakin Kudu Microfinance Bank, a licensed and regulated financial institution. These developments indicate a shift away from growth-at-any-cost strategies toward regulated lending structures, reliable capital partnerships, and stronger repayment controls. Competitive Landscape Africa's BNPL competitive landscape remains country-led rather than pan-African. South Africa is the region's most active market, with PayJustNow, Happy Pay, Stitch, and retailer-led offerings competing on merchant coverage, approval rates, settlement speed, and checkout integration. Egypt has developed a more institutionally anchored model led by Valu, while Kenya's experience has increased investor focus on credit quality and funding resilience. Nigeria is likely to see further development through partnerships involving licensed microfinance banks, payment providers, and merchant networks. Competition is expected to intensify in South Africa and Egypt over the next 2-4 years. Retailers and payment platforms are likely to embed instalment products directly into checkout and merchant-service systems, placing pressure on standalone providers. In other African markets, consolidation, strategic partnerships, and regulated lending arrangements are expected to play a larger role. Recent BNPL Market Developments

Shoprite expanded PayJustNow across Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Sixty60, and Computicket in January 2026, extending BNPL access into essential and everyday retail categories.

Stitch entered South Africa's BNPL market in May 2026 with a merchant-first model that settles participating merchants within 24 hours.

Happy Pay raised a US$5 million seed round in March 2026 to support its growth strategy. Engage Capital's proposed acquisition of selected Lipa Later assets demonstrated continued investor interest in BNPL infrastructure alongside increased caution toward distressed credit portfolios. Research Coverage The research applies industry best practices and a proprietary analytics platform to assess market size, usage patterns, revenue models, consumer behaviour, competitive positioning, and investment opportunities across the Africa Buy Now Pay Later ecosystem. The bundled offering includes five reports covering more than 250 tables and 400 figures:

Africa Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Egypt Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Kenya Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook South Africa Buy Now Pay Later Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook The Africa report includes 58 tables and 82 charts, delivering data-centric analysis across the following areas:

Retail and e-commerce spending trends, including BNPL share of retail and online commerce

Gross merchandise value, transaction volume, average transaction value, and market share

Revenue generated from merchant commissions, missed payment fees, Pay Now services, and other income

Active consumer base, bad debt, and other operational KPIs

Two-Party and Third-Party business models

Standalone providers, banks, payment service providers, and marketplaces

Open Loop System and Closed Loop System merchant ecosystems

Online Channel and POS Channel performance

Retail shopping, home improvement, travel, media and entertainment, services, automotive, and health care and wellness

Apparel, footwear and accessories, consumer electronics, jewelry, sporting goods, entertainment and gaming, and products for children and babies Consumer analysis by age, income, gender, default rate, transaction frequency, monthly expenses, and adoption rationale Strategic Value for Businesses and Investors

Market outlook: Evaluate the size, growth trajectory, and structural development of the Africa BNPL market across key countries, channels, and end-use sectors.

Competitive intelligence: Benchmark leading providers, assess market concentration, and identify the business models influencing merchant and consumer adoption.

Value and volume analysis: Access KPIs covering gross merchandise value, revenue, active users, average transaction value, transaction volume, and bad debt.

Market entry planning: Identify priority retail categories, distribution channels, merchant ecosystems, and partnership opportunities for expansion.

Consumer behaviour insights: Analyse adoption patterns, spending frequency, demographic differences, income segments, and the role of BNPL in monthly household expenditure. Risk and regulatory assessment: Monitor consumer-protection requirements, affordability practices, funding risks, credit performance, and emerging compliance expectations. The report provides executives, investors, payment companies, retailers, financial institutions, and technology providers with actionable intelligence for evaluating opportunities in Africa's rapidly developing Buy Now Pay Later market. Key Attributes



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 505 Forecast Period 2026-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $11.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Africa



Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Retail Industry & Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

2.1 Retail Industry - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.2 Buy Now Pay Later Share of Retail Industry, 2022-2031

2.3 Ecommerce - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.4 Buy Now Pay Later Share of Ecommerce, 2022-2031

3. Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness, 2022-2031

3.1 Buy Now Pay Later - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.2 Buy Now Pay Later - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.3 Buy Now Pay Later - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.4 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025

4. Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs, 2022-2031

4.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2022-2031

4.2 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

4.2.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission, 2022-2031

4.2.2 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2022-2031

4.2.3 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income, 2022-2031

4.3 Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base, 2022-2031

4.4 Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2022-2025-2031

5. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Business Model, 2022-2031

5.1 Buy Now Pay Later Two-Party Business Model, 2022-2031

5.2 Buy Now Pay Later Third-Party Business Model, 2022-2031

6. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Purpose, 2022-2031

6.1 Buy Now Pay Later Convenience, 2022-2031

6.2 Buy Now Pay Later Credit, 2022-2031

7. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Merchant Ecosystem, 2022-2031

7.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Open Loop System, 2022-2031

7.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Closed Loop System, 2022-2031

8. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Distribution Model, 2022-2031

8.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Standalone, 2022-2031

8.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Banks & Payment Service Providers, 2022-2031

8.3 Buy Now Pay Later by Marketplaces, 2022-2031

9. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel, 2022-2031

9.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by Channel, 2022-2031

9.2 Buy Now Pay Later Online Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

9.3 Buy Now Pay Later POS Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

10. Buy Now Pay Later Snapshot by End-Use Sector, 2022-2031

10.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by End-Use Sector, 2025

10.2 Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by End-Use Segment, 2025

11. Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

11.1 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.2 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.3 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12. Buy Now Pay Later Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2022-2031

12.1 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Retail Product Category, 2025

12.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Retail Product Categories - Average Order Value Trend Analysis, 2025

12.3 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Apparel, Footwear & Accessories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.4 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Consumer Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.5 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Toys, Kids, and Babies - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.6 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Jewellery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.7 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Sporting Goods - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.8 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Entertainment & Gaming - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.9 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13. Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

13.1 Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.2 Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

13.3 Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14. Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

14.1 Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14.2 Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

14.3 Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15. Buy Now Pay Later in Media & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

15.1 Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15.2 Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

15.3 Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16. Buy Now Pay Later in Service: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

16.1 Buy Now Pay Later Service - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16.2 Buy Now Pay Later Service - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

16.3 Buy Now Pay Later Service - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17. Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

17.1 Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17.2 Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

17.3 Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18. Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

18.1 Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18.2 Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

18.3 Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19. Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031

19.1 Buy Now Pay Later Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19.2 Buy Now Pay Later Others - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

19.3 Buy Now Pay Later Others - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20. Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour, 2022-2031

20.1 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group, 2025

20.1.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.1.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.1.3 Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Gen X (45-60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.1.4 Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.2 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Default Rate by Age Group, 2025

20.3 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Income, 2025

20.3.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 1 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.3.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 2 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.3.3 Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 3 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

20.4 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender, 2025

20.5 Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale, 2025

20.6 Buy Now Pay Later Market - Spend by Monthly Expense Segments, 2025

20.7 Buy Now Pay Later - Average Number of Transactions per User Annually, 2025

20.8 Buy Now Pay Later Users as a Percentage of Total Adult Population, 2025

21. Further Reading

21.1 About the Publisher

21.2 Related Research

List of Tables [55]



List of Figures [82]

Companies Featured



valU

Fawry

PayMob

Shahry

M-Pesa BNPL (Safaricom)

Tala

JUMO

Aspira

LipaLater

M-KOPA

CredPal

EasyBuy

Carbon Zero

Payflex

PayJustNow

LayUp Mobicred

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900