Africa Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Market Business And Investment Opportunities Databook - Q2 2026, 90+ Kpis Market To Reach $11.2 Billion By 2031 As Embedded Finance Expands
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|505
|Forecast Period
|2026-2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$6.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$11.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.9%
|Regions Covered
|Africa
Key Topics Covered
1. About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Definition
1.4 Disclaimer
2. Retail Industry & Ecommerce Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031
2.1 Retail Industry - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
2.2 Buy Now Pay Later Share of Retail Industry, 2022-2031
2.3 Ecommerce - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
2.4 Buy Now Pay Later Share of Ecommerce, 2022-2031
3. Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness, 2022-2031
3.1 Buy Now Pay Later - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
3.2 Buy Now Pay Later - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
3.3 Buy Now Pay Later - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
3.4 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2025
4. Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs, 2022-2031
4.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2022-2031
4.2 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
4.2.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission, 2022-2031
4.2.2 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2022-2031
4.2.3 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income, 2022-2031
4.3 Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base, 2022-2031
4.4 Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2022-2025-2031
5. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Business Model, 2022-2031
5.1 Buy Now Pay Later Two-Party Business Model, 2022-2031
5.2 Buy Now Pay Later Third-Party Business Model, 2022-2031
6. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Purpose, 2022-2031
6.1 Buy Now Pay Later Convenience, 2022-2031
6.2 Buy Now Pay Later Credit, 2022-2031
7. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Merchant Ecosystem, 2022-2031
7.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Open Loop System, 2022-2031
7.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Closed Loop System, 2022-2031
8. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Distribution Model, 2022-2031
8.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Standalone, 2022-2031
8.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Banks & Payment Service Providers, 2022-2031
8.3 Buy Now Pay Later by Marketplaces, 2022-2031
9. Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel, 2022-2031
9.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by Channel, 2022-2031
9.2 Buy Now Pay Later Online Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031
9.3 Buy Now Pay Later POS Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031
10. Buy Now Pay Later Snapshot by End-Use Sector, 2022-2031
10.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by End-Use Sector, 2025
10.2 Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by End-Use Segment, 2025
11. Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031
11.1 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
11.2 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
11.3 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
12. Buy Now Pay Later Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2022-2031
12.1 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Retail Product Category, 2025
12.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Retail Product Categories - Average Order Value Trend Analysis, 2025
12.3 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Apparel, Footwear & Accessories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
12.4 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Consumer Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
12.5 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Toys, Kids, and Babies - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
12.6 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Jewellery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
12.7 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Sporting Goods - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
12.8 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Entertainment & Gaming - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
12.9 Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
13. Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031
13.1 Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
13.2 Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
13.3 Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
14. Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031
14.1 Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
14.2 Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
14.3 Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
15. Buy Now Pay Later in Media & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031
15.1 Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
15.2 Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
15.3 Buy Now Pay Later Media & Entertainment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
16. Buy Now Pay Later in Service: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031
16.1 Buy Now Pay Later Service - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
16.2 Buy Now Pay Later Service - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
16.3 Buy Now Pay Later Service - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
17. Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031
17.1 Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
17.2 Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
17.3 Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
18. Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031
18.1 Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
18.2 Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
18.3 Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
19. Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast, 2022-2031
19.1 Buy Now Pay Later Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
19.2 Buy Now Pay Later Others - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
19.3 Buy Now Pay Later Others - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
20. Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour, 2022-2031
20.1 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group, 2025
20.1.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
20.1.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
20.1.3 Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Gen X (45-60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
20.1.4 Buy Now Pay Later by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
20.2 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Default Rate by Age Group, 2025
20.3 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Income, 2025
20.3.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 1 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
20.3.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 2 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
20.3.3 Buy Now Pay Later by Income Level - Tier 3 - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031
20.4 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender, 2025
20.5 Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale, 2025
20.6 Buy Now Pay Later Market - Spend by Monthly Expense Segments, 2025
20.7 Buy Now Pay Later - Average Number of Transactions per User Annually, 2025
20.8 Buy Now Pay Later Users as a Percentage of Total Adult Population, 2025
21. Further Reading
21.1 About the Publisher
21.2 Related Research
List of Tables [55]
List of Figures [82]
Companies Featured
- valU Fawry PayMob Shahry M-Pesa BNPL (Safaricom) Tala JUMO Aspira LipaLater M-KOPA CredPal EasyBuy Carbon Zero Payflex PayJustNow LayUp Mobicred
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