Mobile Robots Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2035 AI-Driven Automation And E-Commerce Propel 11.83% CAGR And A USD 63.28 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mobile Robots Market, till 2035: Distribution by Type of Offering, Type of Robot, Payload, Navigation Mode, Form Factor, Type of Enterprise, Distribution Channel, Application Area, End-User, Geographical Regions and Key Players: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added tooffering.

The global mobile robots market is projected to grow from USD 20.79 billion in the current year to USD 63.28 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.83% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by industrial automation, rising e-commerce activity, warehouse modernization, and the increasing integration of artificial intelligence, edge computing, machine vision, and connected infrastructure.

Mobile robots are being deployed across manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, agriculture, defense, and retail. Key applications include material handling, inventory movement, internal transportation, assembly line support, medication delivery, sanitation, and other repetitive, labor-intensive, or hazardous operations. Their adoption helps organizations improve productivity, workplace safety, operational flexibility, and workflow efficiency.

Mobile Robots Market Growth Drivers

The adoption of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) is accelerating as organizations seek to reduce labor dependency, optimize workflows, and improve operational performance. Rapid e-commerce growth has increased demand for warehouse automation and intelligent material handling systems, while Industry 4.0 initiatives are enabling stronger coordination between robots, enterprise software, cloud platforms, and IoT-enabled infrastructure.

Advances in artificial intelligence, LiDAR, machine vision, sensors, and edge computing are improving navigation, adaptability, obstacle avoidance, and real-time decision-making. Collaborative mobile robots designed to work safely alongside employees are also gaining traction in facilities where automation and human oversight must operate together.

Competitive Landscape and Emerging Trends

The mobile robots market includes multinational corporations, established robotics companies, and smaller manufacturers serving specialized applications. Large enterprises benefit from broad distribution networks, financial resources, and advanced technology portfolios. Smaller participants are competing through product innovation, customization, and solutions for niche operating environments.

Market participants are pursuing strategic alliances, partnerships, product development, and geographic expansion to strengthen their positions. Key industry trends include AI-driven navigation, cloud connectivity, collaborative robotics, Robot Rental / RaaS models, and edge-based processing for faster operational response.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Mobile Robots Market

Asia-Pacific captures the largest market share in the current year, supported by its strong manufacturing base, rapid industrial automation, and government programs promoting advanced technology adoption. China, Japan, and South Korea remain prominent markets due to high robot density, large-scale production facilities, smart factory investment, and expanding domestic robotics capabilities.

The region's growing e-commerce industry is also increasing the deployment of autonomous mobile robots in warehouses, logistics hubs, and distribution centers. Government support for Industry 4.0, digital transformation, and domestic manufacturing is expected to reinforce Asia-Pacific's competitive position.

Key Market Challenges

High procurement costs, system integration requirements, and infrastructure upgrades can limit adoption, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises. Integrating mobile robots with legacy equipment and enterprise software may also require technical expertise and extensive customization.

Additional concerns include cybersecurity, data privacy, system reliability, battery limitations, maintenance requirements, and navigation in dynamic or unstructured environments. A shortage of skilled professionals capable of operating and maintaining advanced robotic systems may further constrain large-scale deployment.

Mobile Robots Market Segmentation



Type of Offering: Hardware; Software and Services

Type of Robot: Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV); Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR)

Payload: High Payloads (> 1000 Kgs); Medium Payloads (100 to 1000 Kgs); Low Payloads (< 100 Kgs)

Navigation Mode: SLAM; QR Code; Magnetic Navigation; Laser with Reflector; Others

Form Factor: Latent Lifts / Conveyors; Forklifts; Tow Tractors / Tuggers; Tote / Bin Robots; Assembly Robots; Others

Type of Enterprise: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Indirect Sales; Robot Rental / RaaS

Application Area: Manufacturing; Logistics

End-User: Automotive Industry; Semiconductor and Electronics Industry; Logistics and E-commerce Industry; Manufacturing and Machinery Industry; FMCG Industry; Medical Industry; Others Geographical Regions: North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East and Africa, and Rest of the World

Mobile Robots Market Report Coverage

The report provides market sizing, revenue forecasts, and opportunity analysis across major segments and geographical regions. It evaluates the competitive landscape based on company size, headquarters, ownership structure, operating footprint, and technology portfolio. Detailed company profiles cover management teams, financial information, business segments, recent developments, and future outlook.

The research also examines patents filed / granted in the mobile robots domain by patent type, publication year, patent age, and leading applicants. Partnership activity, funding trends, technology developments, and regional growth opportunities are assessed to identify market hotspots and potential white spaces.

Key Questions Addressed



What are the current and projected sizes of the global mobile robots market?

Which companies are leading the market?

What factors will influence market growth through 2035?

How are partnerships, funding, and patent activity shaping competition?

Which region is expected to record the highest CAGR? How will market opportunities be distributed across key segments?

Reasons to Buy the Report



Detailed revenue projections for the overall market and individual sub-segments

In-depth analysis of competitive dynamics, partnerships, funding, patents, and emerging opportunities

Insights validated through interviews and surveys with industry experts and key opinion leaders

Decision-ready strategic frameworks, including Porter's Five Forces, value chain analysis, and SWOT analysis

Complimentary Excel / slide packs and customization support

Dynamic Excel dashboards for analytical modules

Up to 15% complimentary content customization

Interactive report walkthrough with the research team Free report updates for versions older than 6-12 months

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



ABB Robotics

Blue Skye Automation

Boston Dynamics

E-COBOT

Geekplus Technology

Gideon Brothers

GreyOrange

Honda Motor

iRobot

Kongsberg Maritime

Kuka

Locus Robotics

Mobile Industrial Robots

Northrop Grumman

Omron Group

SoftBank Robotics

SuperDroid Robots Zebra Fetch Robotics

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