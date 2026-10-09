Vietnam Pig Feed Import Market And Top 10 Buyer Guide 2023-2026 Industrial Farming And Premium Feed Demand Unlock Supplier And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Vietnam's top pig feed importers with verified contacts and Excel data, optimize supply chains, track demand, and reduce market-entry risk

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Pig Feed Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides pig feed producers, exporters, distributors, international traders, and investors with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding within the Vietnamese pig feed market. The guide combines industry analysis, import data, buyer information, and foreign investment insights to support customer acquisition, supply chain planning, risk management, and strategic decision-making.

The publication covers a broad range of Vietnamese pig feed importers and buyers, including livestock and poultry farming enterprises, aquaculture companies, feed distributors, feed wholesalers, traders, and key end users. It profiles the top 10 importing companies and provides contact details alongside data on import volume, import value, pricing, import sources, and major suppliers for 2023-2026. An accompanying Excel data source enables users to screen prospective customers, organize buyer groups, and manage outreach efficiently.

Vietnam Pig Feed Industry Overview

Pork remains a major source of animal protein in Vietnam and continues to hold a leading position in the country's meat consumption structure. The scale of the swine farming industry has therefore created sustained demand for pig feed. As livestock production shifts from traditional small-scale farming toward large-scale and industrialized operations, the use of commercial compound feed is increasing.

Vietnam's pig feed production sector includes major feed enterprises, local feed mills, and foreign-invested companies. International feed groups have strengthened their market presence through domestic production facilities, distribution channels, and established sales networks. At the same time, large-scale farming businesses and integrated agribusiness groups are gaining market share, supporting demand for standardized, high-quality, functional, nutritionally fortified, and precision-formulated feed products.

Limited domestic availability of grains and protein-rich raw materials makes Vietnam dependent on imported feed ingredients, particularly corn and soybean meal. Consequently, production costs remain exposed to changes in international agricultural commodity prices, freight rates, currency movements, and regional supply conditions.

Vietnam Pig Feed Import Market

Vietnam's pig feed import market has expanded alongside the modernization of the livestock sector. Approximately 100 Vietnamese buyers imported pig feed in 2024, with total imports valued at US$ 17.03 million, representing an increase of 30% year-on-year. In 2025, Vietnam's pig feed imports totaled US$ 13.25 million.

China, United States and Germany were the three leading sources of Vietnam's pig feed imports in 2025. They accounted for approximately 51.0%, 11.4%, and 11.2% of total import value, respectively. These figures highlight the importance of established international supply relationships while indicating opportunities for qualified suppliers offering competitive pricing, reliable delivery, technical support, and specialized feed products.

Future import demand is expected to benefit from the recovery and consolidation of pig farming, continued development of industrial livestock production, and rising requirements for high-end feed products and imported raw materials. Suppliers that monitor regulatory developments, commodity price movements, buyer demand, and local distribution structures will be better positioned to compete in Vietnam.

Foreign Investment Opportunities in Vietnam's Pig Feed Industry

Vietnam considers livestock farming and animal feed production important components of agricultural modernization. Government policies encouraging foreign investment, technology transfer, and industrial development have helped establish the country as a significant Southeast Asian market for feed production and consumption.

Key investment advantages include political stability, sustained economic development, relatively low labor costs, and access to a 3,260-kilometer coastline with numerous ports. Vietnam also maintains a high level of international trade integration, with 19 free trade agreements signed or in progress. Investors may use frameworks such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area to access wider regional markets.

Under Vietnam's Investment Law and related regulations, animal feed production and processing are not classified as restricted or prohibited sectors for foreign investment. Foreign investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese partners in accordance with the Investment Law and the Enterprise Law. Feed manufacturers must also obtain the applicable production license from the relevant agricultural authorities.

Guide Highlights



Importer intelligence: Profiles of the top 10 Vietnamese pig feed importers, including contact information and purchasing data.

Trade analysis: Import quantity, value, price, origin, and major supplier information for 2023-2026.

Market insight: Analysis of Vietnam's pig feed industry, import demand, leading supply countries, and growth drivers.

Business development support: Excel data designed for buyer screening, contact management, and targeted outreach. Investment guidance: Coverage of market advantages, foreign investment conditions, licensing requirements, and regional trade opportunities.

The report equips global suppliers, trading companies, and investment institutions with the data needed to identify prospective customers, assess market opportunities, optimize regional supply chains, and strengthen their competitive position in Vietnam's evolving pig feed industry.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Pig Feed Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Pig Feed Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Pig Feed Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Pig Feed Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Pig Feed in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Pig Feed in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Pig Feed in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Pig Feed in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Pig Feed in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Pig Feed in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Profiles of the Top 10 Importers

4.2 Import Status of the Top 10 Importers, 2023-2026

4.2.1 Import Scale

4.2.2 Major Import Sources

4.2.3 Major Suppliers

5 Suggestions for Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



VIETNAM NUMEGA NUTRITION JOINT

HOANG SA IMPORT EXPORT NUTRITION ASIA NUTRITION TECHNOLOGIES

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