Vietnam Fishmeal Import Guide 2023-2026: Supports Global Suppliers Entering A High-Growth Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target top Vietnamese fishmeal importers with verified contacts and Excel data to accelerate customer acquisition, optimize supply chains and reduce market-entry risks

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Fishmeal Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnam Fishmeal Import Guide 2023-2026 provides fishmeal producers, bulk agricultural commodity suppliers, exporters, distributors, and international traders with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding within the Vietnamese market. Covering Vietnam's fishmeal industry, import activity, leading buyers, supply sources, and investment environment, the guide is designed to support customer acquisition, market assessment, and regional supply chain planning.

The report examines Vietnam's diverse fishmeal buyer base, which includes feed manufacturers, feed ingredient traders, and large-scale livestock farming enterprises. It profiles the top 10 importing companies and provides available contact details, import volumes, import values, prices, countries of origin, and major suppliers for 2023-2026. An accompanying Excel data source enables users to screen prospective customers, organize contacts, compare purchasing activity, and manage market outreach efficiently.

Vietnam Fishmeal Industry Overview

Vietnam's fishmeal industry is an important component of the country's aquaculture and livestock feed supply chains. Market development is closely connected to domestic fishery resources, aquaculture production, and demand from industrial feed manufacturers.

Continued expansion in shrimp and Basa catfish farming has sustained demand for high-protein, high-quality feed ingredients. Aquaculture feed represents the largest area of fishmeal consumption in Vietnam, followed by livestock and poultry feed. As producers move from traditional farming methods toward large-scale, intensive operations, demand for nutritionally advanced industrial feed is expected to increase.

Domestic fishmeal production relies largely on coastal fishery resources and by-products from seafood and aquaculture processing. Producers are therefore concentrated primarily in Vietnam's central and southern coastal regions. However, limits on marine fishery resources, production capacity, and increasingly stringent environmental requirements have constrained local supply. As a result, imports remain essential for meeting demand from feed manufacturers, particularly for higher-quality products.

Vietnam Fishmeal Import Market

Vietnam's fishmeal import market has expanded rapidly alongside the growth of aquaculture and industrial feed production. Approximately 56 Vietnamese buyers imported fishmeal in 2024, with total imports valued at US$ 105 million. In 2025, import value reached US$ 192 million, representing an increase of 81.9% year-on-year.

India, Oman and Thailand were Vietnam's three largest fishmeal supply sources in 2025. They accounted for approximately 38.5%, 14.6% and 10.3% of total imports, respectively. These figures highlight both Vietnam's dependence on international suppliers and the opportunities available to exporters capable of delivering competitive pricing, consistent quality, and reliable volumes.

With aquaculture operations continuing to scale and industrial feed output rising, Vietnam's fishmeal import demand is forecast to maintain steady growth. The market outlook creates opportunities for established suppliers as well as international trading companies seeking to diversify their presence in Southeast Asia.

Foreign Investment Opportunities

Vietnam's reliance on imported feed ingredients presents opportunities for foreign-invested enterprises with access to fishing resources, fishmeal processing technology, logistics networks, or international trade channels. Potential market entry options include investment in fishmeal processing, import and distribution businesses, and integrated supply chain operations.



Vietnam offers political stability, consistent economic development policies, and a growing domestic market.

Labor costs remain relatively competitive for processing and supply chain operations.

The country's location on the eastern side of the Indochina Peninsula, combined with a 3,260-kilometer coastline and numerous ports, supports regional trade and efficient transportation.

Foreign investors can access legal protections and relevant investment incentives under Vietnamese regulations. Vietnam's extensive international trade network includes 19 free trade agreements that have been signed or are in progress. Platforms such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area can support access to broader regional markets.

Under Vietnam's Investment Law and related regulations, feed production and processing are not classified as sectors prohibited or restricted to foreign investment. International investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or form joint ventures with Vietnamese partners in accordance with the Investment Law and the Enterprise Law. Businesses engaged in feed production must also secure the required license from the relevant agricultural authorities.

Key Features of the Vietnam Fishmeal Import Guide



Importer coverage: Profiles of major Vietnamese fishmeal buyers across feed manufacturing, ingredient trading, and large-scale livestock farming.

Commercial intelligence: Information on the top 10 importers, including company details, contacts, import quantity, value, price, origin, and principal suppliers.

Market analysis: Data-driven and market-oriented insights into import demand, major sourcing countries, industry conditions, and growth prospects.

Practical Excel data: Structured information that supports customer screening, group management, comparative analysis, and batch contact activities. Strategic value: Decision-making intelligence for exporters, trading companies, investors, and upstream and downstream industry participants evaluating the Vietnam fishmeal market.

The Vietnam Fishmeal Import Guide 2023-2026 gives global suppliers a focused resource for identifying qualified buyers, monitoring Vietnam fishmeal import trends, evaluating potential risks, and strengthening international competitiveness. It also supports investment institutions and trading companies seeking to optimize procurement, distribution, and regional supply chain strategies in one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic feed markets.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Fishmeal Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Fishmeal Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Fishmeal Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Fishmeal Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Fishmeal in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Fishmeal in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Fishmeal in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Fishmeal in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Fishmeal in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Fishmeal in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company Profiles

4.2 Import Status, 2023-2026

4.2.1 Import Scale

4.2.2 Major Import Sources

4.2.3 Major Suppliers

5 Suggestions for Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



UNI-PRESIDENT VIET NAM CO, LTD

GROBEST INDUSTRIAL (VIETNAM) CO TONG WEI VIET NAM CO, LTD

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900