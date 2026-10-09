Youth Law Center For Tennessee Juvenile Justice Advocacy Honors Sanford Heisler Sharp Mcknight

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Youth Law Center (YLC) honored Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight last night at its 2026 Loren Warboys Unsung Heroes Celebration for the firm's work advocating for youth with disabilities in Tennessee's juvenile justice system.

The celebration, held at Orrick in San Francisco, recognized four honorees whose work exemplifies different aspects of YLC's mission to protect the rights of young people in foster care and juvenile justice systems.

YLC recognized the Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Tennessee Litigation Team for its“courageous and sustained partnership defending the rights of youth with disabilities in Tennessee's juvenile justice system.”

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight serves as co-counsel with YLC and Disability Rights Tennessee in Wilder v. Tennessee Department of Children's Services, a federal class action challenging conditions and the alleged denial of essential services to youth with disabilities in Tennessee juvenile justice facilities.

The litigation, filed in June 2024 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, alleges that youth with disabilities in state custody have been subjected to violence, abuse and isolation while being denied appropriate disability accommodations, education, healthcare and rehabilitative services. The Complaint asserts claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, and the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

Partner Jonathan Tepe Kasi Wautlet

“This recognition belongs to Jonathan, Kasi and every member of our team who has devoted extraordinary time, talent and determination to this case,” said David Sanford, Chairman of Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight.“It also reflects the remarkable partnership we have built with the Youth Law Center and Disability Rights Tennessee. Public interest litigation of this magnitude requires persistence, resources and a shared commitment to people whose rights too often go unaddressed. We are proud that YLC has recognized our team's contribution to that effort.”

“Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight has been an extraordinary partner in this work,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, Executive Director of the Youth Law Center.“Sanford Heisler has brought not only exceptional civil rights expertise and resources to this litigation, but also the sustained commitment necessary to pursue meaningful accountability for young people with disabilities. Their work embodies what the Unsung Heroes Celebration is about, people and organizations willing to do the difficult, often behind-the-scenes work required to protect vulnerable young people's rights.”

Sanford Heisler's Tennessee team includes lawyers, litigation fellows and legal assistants across the firm. The recognition particularly acknowledges the extensive contributions made by the professionals supporting the litigation, whose work has been integral to the team's efforts.

The Loren Warboys Unsung Heroes Celebration returned to San Francisco this year after a several-year hiatus. In addition to Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, YLC honored Coopers LLP and Gearinger Law Group for work enforcing the rights of young people in juvenile detention; Michael Day and Christopher Marelich of Downey Brand for work expanding access and opportunity for foster youth; and Nancy Wiltsek, Executive Director of the van Löben Sels/RembeRock Foundation, for her philanthropic support of legal advocacy and civil justice organizations.

Together, YLC said, the four honorees represent the“ecosystem” necessary to make legal rights meaningful, from advocates and lawyers who enforce protections to philanthropic partners who sustain the organizations doing that work.

About Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight is a public interest and civil rights law firm with offices in New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Palo Alto, Nashville, and San Diego. The firm focuses on executive representation, wrongful termination, employment discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, wage theft and overtime violations, whistleblower and qui tam, sexual violence, Title IX violations and victims' rights, financial mismanagement and ERISA litigation, and Asian American litigation and finance matters. Our lawyers have recovered over $5 billion for our clients through many verdicts and settlements.

In 2024, Forbes named Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Chairman and Co-Founder David Sanford to its inaugural list of America's Top 200 Lawyers. The National Law Journal has selected Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight as Civil Rights Firm of the Year, and it has recognized the firm as both Employment Rights Firm of the Year and Human Rights Firm of the Year. Benchmark Litigation has named the firm Labor & Employment Firm of the Year, and Law360 has recognized the firm as Employment Practice Group of the Year.

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