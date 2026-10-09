Vietnam Aquatic Feed Import Guide 2023-2026: Supports Market Expansion And Investment Decisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target Vietnam's top aquatic feed importers with verified contacts and Excel data to accelerate customer acquisition, optimize supply chains and mitigate risk

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Aquatic Feed Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides aquatic feed producers, exporters, distributors, international traders, and investors with market intelligence to support expansion into Vietnam. Covering the Vietnamese aquatic feed industry, import activity, leading buyers, market demand, and foreign investment conditions, the guide is designed to improve customer acquisition and regional supply chain planning.

The report profiles the top 10 aquatic feed importing companies in Vietnam, including aquaculture enterprises, feed distributors, wholesalers, traders, and key end buyers. Each profile contains available company and contact information, along with import volume, import value, pricing, countries of origin, and major suppliers for 2023-2026. An accompanying Excel data source enables users to screen prospective customers, organize contacts, and support targeted business development.

Vietnam Aquatic Feed Industry Overview

Aquaculture is a key pillar of Vietnam's economy, led by the farming of shrimp, Basa catfish, tilapia, and marine species. The country is also one of the world's leading exporters of aquatic products, serving major markets including the United States, the European Union, and Japan.

Vietnam's aquatic feed sector mainly comprises shrimp feed, fish feed, particularly Pangasius feed, and other specialized products. As producers move from traditional extensive farming toward high-density intensive systems, demand for high-quality compound feed continues to increase. Feed performance, protein stability, cost management, traceability, and environmental efficiency are becoming increasingly important purchasing considerations.

The industry remains highly concentrated. Multinational feed groups benefit from established technology, capital resources, and brand recognition, while Vietnamese companies remain competitive through regional distribution, local customer relationships, and market coverage. Aquatic feed prices are influenced by fish meal, soybean meal, grain costs, international shipping rates, foreign exchange movements, and conditions across the aquaculture sector.

Vietnam Aquatic Feed Import Market

Vietnam continues to record strong demand for imported aquatic feed. Although the country has well-developed domestic production capacity, import opportunities remain significant for high-end functional feeds, specialized compound aquatic feeds, and selected high-protein raw materials.

Approximately 320 buyers in Vietnam imported aquatic feed in 2024, with total imports reaching US$ 168 million, an increase of 36.3%. In 2025, import value rose to US$ 199 million, representing growth of 18.8% compared with 2024.

China, Germany and Thailand were Vietnam's three largest sources of aquatic feed imports in 2025. They accounted for approximately 44.9%, 14.8% and 9.6% of total imports, respectively. Future import growth is expected to be supported by advances in aquaculture technology, stricter export market standards, and rising demand for efficient and environmentally responsible feed products.

Foreign Investment Opportunities in Vietnam

Vietnam's export-oriented aquaculture industry requires standardized, traceable, and efficient production systems. The growing adoption of intensive farming and functional feed products provides foreign-funded enterprises with a substantial long-term market opportunity.



Vietnam offers political stability, consistent economic development policies, and a growing domestic market.

Labor costs remain relatively competitive for regional production and processing operations.

The country's location on the eastern Indochina Peninsula, 3,260-kilometer coastline, and extensive port network support international trade and distribution.

Foreign investors can access legal protections and applicable investment incentives under Vietnamese regulations. Vietnam's participation in 19 signed or developing free trade agreements supports access to broader regional and international markets, including through RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Under Vietnam's Investment Law and related regulations, animal feed production and processing are not classified as restricted or prohibited sectors for foreign investment. Investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with Vietnamese companies in accordance with the Investment Law and Enterprise Law. Feed manufacturers must also obtain the required production license from the relevant agricultural authorities.

Key Features of the Vietnam Aquatic Feed Import Guide 2023-2026



Buyer intelligence: Profiles of the top 10 importers across aquaculture, distribution, wholesale, trading, and end-user segments.

Import data: Information on import quantity, value, price, origin markets, and principal suppliers.

Market analysis: Coverage of Vietnam's aquatic feed demand, import sources, industry structure, and growth outlook.

Practical data format: Excel data supports lead screening, contact management, market segmentation, and targeted outreach. Strategic value: Insights help suppliers identify potential customers, assess market risks, strengthen international competitiveness, and optimize regional supply chains.

The report offers a focused resource for companies seeking reliable buyer information and actionable analysis of the Vietnam aquatic feed market. It is suitable for feed manufacturers, raw material suppliers, foreign trade companies, investment institutions, and businesses operating throughout the aquaculture supply chain.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Aquatic Feed Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Aquatic Feed Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Aquatic Feed Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Aquatic Feed Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Aquatic Feed in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Aquatic Feed in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Aquatic Feed in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Aquatic Feed in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Aquatic Feed in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Aquatic Feed in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Introduction to Company 1

4.1.2 Import Status of Company 1, 2023-2026

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Introduction to Company 2

4.2.2 Import Status of Company 2, 2023-2026

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Introduction to Company 3

4.3.2 Import Status of Company 3, 2023-2026

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Introduction to Company 4

4.4.2 Import Status of Company 4, 2023-2026

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Introduction to Company 5

4.5.2 Import Status of Company 5, 2023-2026

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Introduction to Company 6

4.6.2 Import Status of Company 6, 2023-2026

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Introduction to Company 7

4.7.2 Import Status of Company 7, 2023-2026

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Introduction to Company 8

4.8.2 Import Status of Company 8, 2023-2026

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Introduction to Company 9

4.9.2 Import Status of Company 9, 2023-2026

4.10 Company 10

4.10.1 Introduction to Company 10

4.10.2 Import Status of Company 10, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



CP VIETNAM LIVESTOCK COMPANY

C P VIETNAM CORPORATION GROBEST INDUSTRIAL (VIETNAM) CO

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