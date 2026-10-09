ALLOX $1 Million Public Sale Opens October 12 On Coinbase-Owned Sonar After Binance Wallet Success And $5M Funding

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALLOX opens its $1M public sale on October 12 through Coinbase-owned Sonar, backed by $5M in investment and 2.6 million registered wallets.







NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The countdown to the $1 million ALLOX public sale is underway, with registration now open ahead of the October 12 commitment window on Sonar, the on-chain token sale infrastructure owned by Coinbase.

The offering marks a major milestone for AlloX, an AI-powered capital allocation platform that has attracted more than 2.6 million registered wallets, completed an exclusive Binance Wallet Booster campaign involving 86,290 verified users, and secured over $5 million in reported strategic investment since launching in February 2026.

The official public sale introduces three allocation plans priced at fully diluted valuations between $39 million and $65 million. Participants can choose between immediate token access at the token generation event (TGE) and discounted valuations with longer vesting schedules.

ALLOX has also begun pre-market price discovery on Aspecta, where early trading established an implied valuation above the public sale's $65 million Silver benchmark.

Coinbase-Owned Sonar Powers the ALLOX Public Round

The public sale brings AlloX onto Sonar, a fundraising platform developed by Echo and acquired by Coinbase in October 2025.

The approximately $375 million Echo acquisition expanded Coinbase's infrastructure into on-chain capital formation, enabling projects to raise funds directly from their communities through public token offerings.

Echo was founded by prominent cryptocurrency investor Cobie, while Sonar provides technology for participant verification, eligibility checks and on-chain fundraising.

The official ALLOX sale announcement confirms a base token price of $0.065, corresponding to a $65 million fully diluted valuation and a total token supply of one billion ALLOX.

Participants have three allocation options:



Silver: $0.065 per ALLOX at a $65 million FDV. Tokens are 100% unlocked at TGE, with no cliff or vesting.

Gold: $0.052 per ALLOX at a $52 million FDV. Participants receive 20% at TGE, with the remaining 80% released linearly over 12 months and no cliff. Platinum: $0.039 per ALLOX at a $39 million FDV. No tokens unlock at TGE, followed by a three-month cliff and 12 months of linear vesting.



The three-plan structure gives the public round distinct valuation and liquidity profiles. Gold offers a 20% lower entry valuation than Silver, while Platinum provides a 40% reduction in exchange for a longer lockup.

The sale accepts USDC and USDT on Ethereum, with contributions ranging from $100 to $200,000 per eligible entity.

AlloX's fundraising structure is built around a $1 million target, three published valuations and transparent token-release terms, rather than a single allocation model for every participant.

Public Sale Registration Is Open With Pro-Rata Allocations

AlloX has opened its whitelist registration ahead of the October 12 start of commitments, allowing participants to complete verification and prepare their allocations through Sonar.

The process requires users to connect a wallet, complete identity verification and confirm their intended participation before committing funds during the active sale window.

Individuals must complete KYC, while businesses undergo KYB verification. Jurisdictional restrictions apply, and connected wallets are subject to automated anti-money laundering screening.

If commitments exceed the offering's target, allocations will be distributed pro rata, with unused funds automatically returned during settlement.

Submitted commitments are final and cannot be cancelled or reduced, although participants may increase their amounts. Each individual is restricted to one wallet.

The ALLOX token generation event will take place separately from the sale's closing date. The project has not yet confirmed the precise TGE or distribution schedule.

Binance Wallet Campaign Brings 86,290 Verified Users Into the AlloX Ecosystem

AlloX enters the offering after completing a major distribution campaign through Binance Wallet.

The project became the first to host an exclusive campaign under Binance Wallet's Booster format, offering participants rewards from a pool of 10 million ALLOX tokens.

The campaign, promoted through Binance Wallet's official account, attracted 86,290 KYC-verified participants through portfolio creation, wallet connections and other on-chain activities.

AlloX's public sale portal also identifies the project as one of 20 selections from more than 650 Binance Alpha tokens considered for the exclusive Booster initiative.

The completed campaign established AlloX's participation in Binance Wallet's early-stage token ecosystem before its public fundraising round.

While Binance Alpha or Binance spot trading would require separate exchange announcements, the Booster campaign remains a confirmed distribution milestone ahead of the ALLOX launch.

ALLOX Pre-Market Pricing Exceeds Public Sale Valuation

ALLOX has already established a pre-launch trading presence on Aspecta, adding a market-based valuation reference before its token generation event.

The token began trading through Aspecta Pre-Market V3 in September 2026, initially referenced at an $80 million fully diluted valuation.

An ALLOX-related Aspecta market update has also highlighted activity in the token ahead of its public launch.

At an $80 million implied FDV, ALLOX is valued approximately 23% above its $65 million Silver public-round benchmark.

The gap is particularly notable because the public sale offers two additional allocation plans at $52 million and $39 million FDV, although those plans involve longer token vesting periods.

The valuation comparison reflects pre-market pricing observations rather than a guaranteed TGE price. Aspecta's trading instruments have different liquidity and settlement characteristics from tokens delivered through the public sale.

ALLOX's pre-market presence nevertheless provides a price-discovery reference alongside the offering's published terms.

AlloX Reports 2.6 Million Wallets and More Than $56 Million Invested On-Chain

The public offering follows months of reported growth across AlloX's AI-powered investment platform.

Launched on February 23, 2026, AlloX converts market narratives into diversified, risk-managed crypto portfolios through automated basket construction and on-chain execution.

Users select investment themes and risk preferences while the platform builds weighted portfolios across digital assets. Its infrastructure combines traditional portfolio allocation concepts with decentralized execution and non-custodial asset management.

AlloX's reported operating figures include:



2.6 million-plus registered wallets

More than $56.6 million invested on-chain

Over 19.1 million transactions

More than $161 million in DEX aggregator volume 78.1% of portfolios displaying positive P&L



The figures are project-reported operating metrics, with the profitability reading representing a historical snapshot rather than a guarantee of investment performance.

AlloX reports deployments across BNB Chain, Base, Ethereum and Robinhood Chain.

Its CertiK security assessment carries an A-grade Skynet score. The published audit identifies zero critical findings, with 11 of 13 findings resolved.

Strategic Investors Commit More Than $5 Million Ahead of the Sale

AlloX's public fundraising follows an earlier strategic investment round.

Zerra Ventures announced a $2.5 million investment in May 2026, supporting AlloX's product development, ecosystem expansion and AI-powered capital allocation infrastructure.

The project subsequently announced more than $2.5 million in additional backing from on-chain traders and investors, including Joji, BrazilZZ, CryptoData, De Sheikh, Arthur, Fear and Bogdan.

Those commitments bring the project's reported strategic backing above $5 million, ahead of the $1 million community offering.

AlloX has also published a MiCA crypto-asset white paper addressing its European token disclosure framework. The document identifies Payward Global Solutions Limited, Kraken's European trading-platform entity, in connection with AlloX Ltd.'s intention to seek admission to trading.

The stated objective is separate from any confirmed Kraken listing approval or trading schedule.

October 12 Marks the Next Major ALLOX Milestone

With registration open, eligible participants can access sale.allox.ai

The sale brings together several established developments: Coinbase-owned fundraising infrastructure, a completed Binance Wallet Booster campaign, more than $5 million in strategic backing, a live AI capital allocation platform and pre-market trading activity ahead of TGE.

The $1 million ALLOX public sale is now the project's central launch milestone, offering three distinct allocation structures as AlloX moves toward its official token generation event.

The combination of published sale economics, millions of reported wallet registrations and an existing on-chain product places AlloX's October offering firmly in focus as the project prepares for its next stage of expansion.

AlloX is using that infrastructure for its $1 million offering, with registration available through