Aksesuar Design Details The Approvals Required Before German Kitchen Cabinetry Enters Production

Award-Winning Kitchen Remodeling Project by Aksesuar Design in Chantilly, VA

Walnut Rosado tall cabinets behind a white handleless island under a chandelier, Nolte neoFLAT Walnut Rosado, Aksesuar Design

Open plan kitchen with an Oak Cognac island and Pistachio tall cabinets, Nolte Manhattan Cognac, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Open kitchen with a Cashmere island and Oak Chocolate tall cabinets, Nolte Evora Cashmere, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Bronze metal and Noce Marone walnut kitchen island, Nolte neoPURE Bronze and Walnut, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Cabinetry built to order cannot be returned. The Alexandria studio describes the drawings and documents a homeowner approves first.

- Sam KanberogluALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aksesuar Design, a European kitchen design and build studio in Alexandria, Virginia, has detailed the approvals it requires before German kitchen cabinetry enters production. Cabinetry built to order cannot be returned or exchanged, so the studio does not release an order until the homeowner has approved the kitchen on screen and on paper.The approval covers three things. One is a photorealistic 3D rendering of the homeowner's own room, not a template kitchen. Fronts, countertops and handles appear together, so the combination is judged as a whole.Another is the set of elevations and plans, which carry what a rendering hides: proportions, sightlines and appliance clearances. The design also shows how the interiors are planned around what the household stores, from pans and pantry goods to small appliances and waste.The third is the specification and quote. Every cabinet, front, countertop, handle and internal fitting is itemized, so the homeowner can see what is being paid for and adjust it before release. Revisions continue until the design is right."The drawings are the last cheap place to be wrong," said Sam Kanberoglu, managing partner at Aksesuar Design. "Moving a wall oven on screen takes ten minutes. Moving it after the cabinets have left Germany is a different conversation."The studio's process runs in five stages: consultation, 3D cabinet design, specification and quote, production in Germany, and measurement and fit. Each stage ends with something to approve before the next begins, and the team that designed the cabinetry installs it. Kitchens that have been through the process appear in the studio's project records.

Sam Kanberoglu

Aksesuar Design Bath & Kitchen

+1 703-537-0057

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Inside Our Alexandria Showroom: High-End Kitchen, Bath, Closet, Living Room, Mudroom, Laundry Room Design & Remodeling

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Aksesuar Design Details the Approvals Required Before German Kitchen Cabinetry Enters Production News Provided By Aksesuar Design October 09, 2026, 13:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.