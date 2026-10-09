Aksesuar Design Advises Scheduling Kitchen Renovations From The Date The Cabinetry Design Is Approved

Caramel framed tall cabinets behind a Magnolia kitchen island, Nolte Evora Lack Caramel, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Kitchen and dining room with an Oak Crema tall cabinet wall, Nolte Primo Crema, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Kitchen with a greige island, Oak Chocolate tall cabinets and a marble look backsplash, Nolte Primo Chocolate, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Oak Bianco and white kitchen island under wood ceiling beams, Nolte neoLINE, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Oak Bianco handleless kitchen with an island in a classic room, Nolte neoFLAT Oak Bianco, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

German cabinetry is built after the design is approved and typically takes a few months to arrive. The Alexandria studio explains the sequence.

- Sam KanberogluALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aksesuar Design, a design and build studio in Alexandria, Virginia, is advising homeowners planning a kitchen renovation to schedule the project from the date the cabinetry design is approved. The German kitchens the studio designs and installs are built to order, and production starts only after that approval.Production and delivery typically take a few months from the point the design is approved and released, and installation follows. The studio gives the homeowner a schedule once the design is final.The order of work does not change. The design is approved in 3D, the specification and quote are signed off, and only then does the order go to the factory. Demolition, plumbing, electrical work and flooring can be scheduled while the cabinets are in production, but they have to be finished, and the room checked on site, before the cabinetry is fitted."People ask how long the cabinets take. The better question is when the design will be finished, because the clock does not start until you approve it," said Sam Kanberoglu, managing partner at Aksesuar Design. "A date you are given before that is an estimate. The schedule comes once the design is final."For a homeowner with a fixed date in mind, such as a holiday or a move, the studio recommends working backward: allowing for installation, then for production and delivery, then for the design work that comes before approval. Cabinetry built to order cannot be returned or exchanged, so the studio treats the design stage as the wrong place to save time.The same sequence applies when the studio designs and supplies cabinetry for a homeowner who uses an outside contractor instead of a full remodel.

Sam Kanberoglu

Aksesuar Design Bath & Kitchen

+1 703-537-0057

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Aksesuar Design Advises Scheduling Kitchen Renovations From the Date the Cabinetry Design Is Approved News Provided By Aksesuar Design October 09, 2026, 13:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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