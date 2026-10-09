Bihar Congress Plans Phased Agitation Over Voter Rights Until November, Demands CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 9 (IANS) The Bihar Congress has announced a phased agitation through November to highlight concerns over voter rights and complaints about names of genuine voters being deleted from electoral rolls. The party will also demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as part of its campaign.

Under the programme, Congress workers will organise marches at block headquarters from October 10 to 20, followed by village-level 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao (Save Vote, Save Country)' chaupals from October 25 to November 25.

The final phase will involve a proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on Constitution Day, with thousands of party workers expected to participate in the stir over voter rights.

The agitation strategy was discussed at a review meeting held on Friday at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna.

Bihar Congress in-charge Krishna Allavaru and State President Rajesh Ram attended the meeting along with district presidents and state office-bearers.

Participants reviewed the organisation's current status, ongoing public outreach initiatives and preparations for upcoming programmes.

The leadership stressed the need to expand the campaign to block, panchayat and village levels and increase participation among party workers.

Krishna Allavaru called for strengthening the organisation at the booth, panchayat and block levels.

He urged district presidents and office-bearers to implement party programmes effectively and maintain regular communication with the public.

He also emphasised better coordination across different levels of the organisation.

The first phase of the agitation will run from October 10 to 20, with marches planned at block headquarters.

The demonstrations will focus on voter rights and complaints from people who claim their names have been removed from the electoral rolls.

State President Rajesh Ram said the campaign would bring the grievances of affected voters to the forefront and raise public awareness about the issue.

The party intends to use the protests to draw attention to difficulties faced by people who say they have been excluded from voter lists.

In the second phase, Congress workers will organise 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' chaupals in villages between October 25 and November 25.

The meetings will provide a platform for people to raise concerns about alleged deletions from electoral rolls.

Party workers will engage with affected individuals, listen to their complaints and spread awareness about voting rights.

The Congress plans to expand the campaign at the grassroots level to encourage wider public participation and strengthen its voter outreach.

For the final phase, the Bihar Congress is preparing a 'Delhi Chalo' march on Constitution Day, with thousands of party workers expected to travel to the national Capital.

Through the proposed march, the party intends to raise voter rights concerns and issues related to democratic values at the national level.

The campaign will also focus on strengthening the party organisation and increasing participation among its workers.

The detailed schedule and arrangements for the Delhi march are expected to be finalised as the agitation progresses.