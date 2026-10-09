Bye-Elections: PM Modi Hails Party Workers, Voters' Support For BJP Victory

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the hard work of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, NDA allies and the continuous support of electorate for ensuring the party's impressive performance in the Lok Sabha and Assembly bye-elections.

In a message on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Gratitude to the people for their continuous blessings! The Lok Sabha result of Nagaon (Assam) and Assembly results of Nandigram as well as Rejinagar (West Bengal) show yet again that the people have a deep-rooted connect with the good governance agenda of BJP-NDA."

"I congratulate the victorious BJP candidates and also applaud the hard work of our Party Karyakartas," the Prime Minister added on X.

"I also congratulate our valued NDA ally, the AINRC, for their win in Thattanchavady in Puducherry," Prime Minister Modi said.

"This mandate will give us added strength as we work tirelessly for the welfare of the people and to fulfil their aspirations for a brighter and more prosperous future," he added on X.

In Nagaon Parliamentary constituency bye-election, Devasish Sharma of the BJP beat Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

In Nandigram bye-election in West Bengal, Hasi Rani Rath of the BJP beat the nearest Congress rival Milan Pradhan.

In Rejinagar bye-election in West Bengal, Shankharavh Sarkar of the BJP beat Golam Nabi Azad of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi met members of India's contingent that delivered an impressive performance at the WorldSkills Competition Shanghai 2026 and congratulated the young participants for showcasing their talent and skills on the global stage.

The interaction took place at the Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where PM Modi lauded the competitors for their achievements and encouraged them to continue excelling in their respective fields.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media, Prime Minister Modi praised the participants for their outstanding performance at the international skills competition and said it was a pleasure to interact with and motivate the young achievers.

The Prime Minister underlined the objective behind establishing a separate Ministry for Skill Development and said that the importance of skill training institutions is no less than that of IITs and IIMs.

He encouraged the participants to share their experiences and suggestions with the government to help improve India's skill training system.

India recorded its best-ever performance at the 48th WorldSkills Competition, held from September 22 to 27 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai.

The country secured six silver medals and 20 medallions for excellence, finishing 10th in the overall rankings.