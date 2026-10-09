EAM Jaishankar Visits National Palace And Museum In Ethiopia's Addis Ababa

MENAFN - IANS) Addis Ababa, Oct 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday visited the National Palace and Museum in Addis Ababa on Friday.

Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sudhakar Dalela, and other officials accompanied EAM Jaishankar during his visit to the National Palace and Museum.

Sharing glimpses from his visit on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Visited the National Palace and Museum in Addis Ababa today. It vividly captures Ethiopia's rich culture, heritage and history."

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar held a meeting with his Ethiopian counterpart Gedion Timothewos in Addis Ababa, with discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral ties in education, culture, trade, investment and digitalisation.

The two ministers held discussions on global developments, strengthening multilateral engagement and partnership between India and the African Union.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos met with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at his office today. During the meeting, the Ministers discussed ways to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries in education and culture, trade and investment, and digitalisation," Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

"The Indian Foreign Minister expressed his appreciation for Ethiopia's impactful participation in the recent BRICS Summit hosted by India," it added.

EAM Jaishankar noted that the Strategic Partnership between India and Ethiopia is based on shared values, common aspirations and South-South solidarity.

"Delighted to meet Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa. The India - Ethiopia Strategic Partnership is based on our shared values, common aspirations and historic South - South solidarity. Had wide-ranging discussions on strengthening our bilateral ties, covering trade, investment, development projects to infrastructure, maritime, security, technology and culture. Also exchanged perspectives on global developments, as well as strengthening our multilateral engagement and India - African Union partnership," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X following the meeting.

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Addis Ababa and expressed his keenness to advance strategic partnership with Ethiopia through productive engagements. He arrived in Ethiopia after concluding his visit to Cote d'Ivoire.

"Hello Addis Ababa! Delighted to arrive in Ethiopia. Thank State Minister Berhanu Tsegaye for the warm reception. Look forward to productive engagements to advance our Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during his visit to Addis Ababa, EAM Jaishankar will hold meeting with Ethiopia's leadership to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral ties and exchange perspectives on regional and global matters of mutual interest. He will also chair the Regional Heads of Mission (HoMs) Conference in Addis Ababa.