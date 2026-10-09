AI Valuation Correction Could Trigger Wider Market Sell-Off, Margin Calls, Warns UN Report



UNCTAD said the Magnificent Seven account for about one-third of the S & P 500's market capitalization as of August.

UNCTAD warned that bankruptcies among highly leveraged AI-linked companies could cause credit markets to seize up. The report said a shortfall in expected AI profits could trigger a stock correction.

A correction in artificial intelligence (AI) stock valuations could trigger a broader financial-market selloff and margin calls, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) warned in its Trade and Development Report 2026, released Friday.

The report said two related trends in U.S. equity markets threaten global financial stability: growing concentration among the largest technology companies and heavy dependence of their revenue growth on a small number of AI laboratories.

How An AI Correction Could Spread

UNCTAD noted that the Magnificent Seven accounted for roughly one-third of the S & P 500's market capitalization as of August 2026, according to LSEG Datastream data.

The report warned that if AI profits fail to materialize soon enough, technology companies' outsized weight in the U.S. stock market could amplify a valuation correction, triggering sell-offs and margin calls in other financial market segments, even if the companies survive with their core profits intact.

The report said the resulting credit disruption could reach the real economy through wealth effects, reduced spending, and job cuts.

What Could Trigger An AI Stock Correction

UNCTAD said successive funding rounds have raised AI laboratory valuations, delivering windfall capital gains to technology companies holding stakes in them. The same companies also earn significant revenue by renting cloud-computing capacity to those laboratories.

However, the report distinguished between established technology companies, some of which enjoy solid revenues from accumulated technological advantages, and AI laboratories that are not yet profitable despite substantial and rising revenues. The laboratories also face heavy infrastructure costs.

Their prospective profits depend on AI delivering promised productivity gains. UNCTAD cited surveys suggesting that task-level productivity gains vanish at the company or industry level, referencing research from the International Labour Organization.

Data Center Spending And Financing Risks

UNCTAD said estimates from Brandsaas and colleagues imply U.S. data-center investment growth of about 300% in 2026 and 50% in 2027, compared with a projected 7% increase in overall U.S. fixed investment in 2026. It noted that without data centers, the investment outlook would look markedly different.

The agency also warned that technology investment could crowd out other investments with stronger effects on employment and energy efficiency.

Meanwhile, UNCTAD said technology companies' commitments to hyperscaling now exceed their accumulated cash reserves from 2020 to 2024, prompting heavy reliance on corporate bond markets.

Should funding into the sector slow, some bonds would depreciate and reinforce the potential financial-market contagion, it said.

What Retail Thinks About Mag Seven Stocks?

As of this writing, the Magnificent Seven stocks were mixed in Friday's premarket session. MSFT, NVDA, and TSLA stocks were up over 1%, while META, GOOG, and AMZN were trading nearly 1% higher. AAPL was the only ticker trading in the red, down over 1%.

On Stocktwits, retail investors' sentiment was 'bullish' for Amazon, 'neutral' for Alphabet and Microsoft, and 'bearish' for Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, and Meta.

Year-to-date, AAPL and NVDA led gains among the Magnificent Seven, followed by GOOGL, AMZN, META, and MSFT, while TSLA was the only decliner in the pack. See Also: VZ, TMUS, T Stock Price Targets Cut By Scotiabank – Analyst Sees Higher Risk Of Disruption From SpaceX Spectrum Deal

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