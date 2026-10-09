NIKSUN Introduces New Network Intelligence Capabilities To Combat AI-Driven Cyber Threats

Advanced network analytics and visibility solutions help organizations identify emerging threats, strengthen cybersecurity operations, and improve threat response in an evolving digital landscape.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Princeton, New Jersey, Oct 09, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - NIKSUN, a recognized leader in network security, performance monitoring, and cybersecurity intelligence solutions, today announced enhanced network intelligence capabilities designed to help organizations address the growing challenges posed by AI-driven cyber threats. By combining advanced analytics, zero-loss full packet capture, and comprehensive network visibility, NIKSUN enables security teams to identify suspicious activity, investigate incidents, and strengthen cyber resilience.

As attackers increasingly leverage artificial intelligence to automate reconnaissance, adapt attack methods, and evade traditional security controls, organizations require deeper visibility into network activity. NIKSUN's solutions provide security teams with actionable insights by continuously capturing, analyzing, and correlating network data to uncover known threats, emerging risks, and unknown security challenges.

NIKSUN's advanced network intelligence capabilities allow enterprises and government organizations to monitor complex environments while maintaining the historical data required for detailed investigations. By analyzing traffic patterns, behaviors, and communications across the network, security teams can detect anomalies that may indicate malicious activity before they escalate into major incidents.

“Cyber threats continue to evolve rapidly, especially as attackers adopt artificial intelligence to improve their capabilities,” said a NIKSUN representative.“Organizations need more than traditional security alerts-they need complete network visibility and intelligence that helps them understand what is happening across their infrastructure. Our solutions are designed to help customers discover unknown risks and respond with confidence.”

NIKSUN's technology supports security operations by combining network monitoring, forensic analysis, and performance visibility within a unified platform. With the ability to capture and analyze network data at multi-terabit speeds, NIKSUN helps organizations investigate incidents faster, validate security events, and maintain stronger operational awareness.

The company's solutions also support compliance and cybersecurity frameworks by helping organizations maintain visibility, preserve investigation data, and improve security processes. As requirements surrounding continuous monitoring and risk management continue to expand, comprehensive network intelligence plays an increasingly important role in helping organizations demonstrate security readiness.

AI-driven attacks represent a significant shift in the cybersecurity landscape, requiring organizations to improve their ability to detect abnormal behavior and respond quickly. NIKSUN's approach focuses on helping security teams move beyond reactive defense by providing the intelligence needed to identify threats, investigate root causes, and strengthen enterprise protection.

With more than two decades of experience supporting enterprises, service providers, and government agencies worldwide, NIKSUN continues to advance cybersecurity innovation through scalable solutions designed to secure and optimize modern networks.

About NIKSUN

NIKSUN is a recognized global leader in network security, performance monitoring, and forensic analysis solutions. Since 1997, the company has helped more than 1,000 organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and service providers, gain deeper insight into their networks through advanced visibility and analytics.

NIKSUN's industry-leading solutions combine zero-loss full packet capture, real-time analysis, network intelligence, and compliance support to help organizations Know the Unknown®. Through patented technologies and scalable platforms, NIKSUN enables customers to identify security risks, improve operational performance, and maintain resilient cyber infrastructures.

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