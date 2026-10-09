Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (Pbmcs) Market To Reach $577.2 Million By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “According to BCC Research, the global PBMC market is projected to grow from $353.9 million in 2026 to $577.2 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.3%, driven by rising demand for immunology and vaccine research, expanding cell and gene therapies, and growing applications in biomarker discovery.”

Boston, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMCs) is projected to grow from $322.2 million in 2025 to $577.2 million by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3% from 2026 to 2031, according to the BCC Research report Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMCs) Market. BCC Research identifies the market's expansion as underpinned by accelerating investment across cell and gene therapy, oncology research, and precision medicine initiatives worldwide.

Key Findings

. The global PBMCs market is forecast to reach $577.2 million by 2031, expanding at a 10.3% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, driven primarily by surging procurement of PBMCs as starting materials for CAR-T therapies, TCR-engineered therapies, NK cell therapies, and dendritic cell vaccines as late-stage clinical programs multiply.

. North America is the largest regional market, accounting for 42.3% of global share, supported by concentrated pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D activity, robust academic research funding, and well-established biobanking infrastructure that sustains continuous demand for standardized PBMC products.

. Expanding precision medicine and biobanking initiatives are a key structural growth driver, as longitudinal patient sample collection programs require standardized PBMC isolation and long-term cryopreservation to validate biomarkers and support targeted therapy development. Growing national biobanking infrastructure in China and India is broadening access to human biospecimens and reinforcing the foundation for PBMC-based research globally.

. The rising global cancer burden is directly expanding the oncology application segment, which represents the largest end-use category. PBMCs are integral to cancer immunotherapy research, immune monitoring, biomarker discovery, and evaluation of responses to chemotherapy, radiotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy, making them indispensable tools in translational oncology pipelines.

. Emerging technologies reshaping the market include automated PBMC isolation systems, Buoyancy Activated Cell Sorting (BACS) microbubble technology, artificial intelligence-enabled laboratory workflow and biobanking systems, next-generation cryopreservation solutions, PBMC-derived hiPSC organoid models, and high-plex immunofluorescence imaging of cryopreserved PBMCs, each addressing scalability, reproducibility, and functional integrity challenges that currently constrain broader adoption.

. The competitive landscape features established life sciences leaders alongside specialized biospecimen providers, including Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza, Charles River Laboratories, Miltenyi Biotec, Cytiva, BioLegend Inc., STEMCELL Technologies, BioIVT, ATCC, CGT Global, Discovery Life Sciences, Akadeum Life Sciences, iXCells Biotechnologies, and Precision Medicine Group LLC.

Market Drivers

The most consequential structural force shaping PBMC demand is the accelerating investment in cell and gene therapy development. As the number of late-stage clinical programs continues to grow globally, biopharmaceutical manufacturers and contract development organizations require consistent, high-quality PBMC supplies - both freshly isolated and cryopreserved - as foundational starting materials. This demand is being amplified by rising public and private R&D expenditure across immunology, oncology, and infectious disease research, where PBMCs are routinely deployed for immune profiling, functional assays, and biomarker discovery. Government funding of academic research institutions and increasing pharmaceutical R&D budgets are both contributing to sustained procurement volumes.

A secondary but rapidly strengthening driver is the Asia-Pacific region's emergence as a major clinical trial hub. The region has surpassed North America in the number of ongoing cell and gene therapy clinical trials, generating direct and growing demand for PBMC procurement. Government-backed biotechnology innovation programs across China, India, Japan, and South Korea are providing additional momentum. Simultaneously, vaccine development investment - galvanized by recent pandemic-era infrastructure build-outs - continues to generate demand for PBMC-based immune response characterization, as PBMCs offer a cost-efficient platform for evaluating vaccine-induced cellular immunity.

Investment Considerations

Investors evaluating the PBMCs market should recognize a sector at the intersection of several high-conviction megatrends: cell and gene therapy commercialization, precision oncology, and global biobanking expansion. The 10.3% CAGR reflects durable, diversified demand rather than dependence on a single therapeutic modality. Key risks include high processing and cold-chain logistics costs, donor-to-donor biological variability, and evolving regulatory frameworks - particularly ATMP regulation in Europe and Section 351 BLA requirements in the United States - which can extend development timelines and compress margins for therapy-oriented applications. Companies best positioned to capture upside are those offering automated, scalable isolation workflows, validated cryopreservation platforms, and integrated biospecimen supply capabilities. Among established players, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, Miltenyi Biotec, and Cytiva carry significant competitive advantages through broad product portfolios and global distribution infrastructure, while specialized providers such as BioIVT, Akadeum Life Sciences, and iXCells Biotechnologies offer differentiated access to niche segments of the supply chain.

About the Report

The BCC Research report Global Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells (PBMCs) Market provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation, competitive intelligence, and forecasts covering the period 2026 to 2031, enabling strategic decision-making across research, commercial, and investment functions.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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