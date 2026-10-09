Actinic Keratosis - 7MM Market Insights, Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2036 Rising Prevalence And Targeted Therapies Unlock Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Actinic Keratosis - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added tooffering.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of actinic keratosis epidemiology, treatment practices, market dynamics, emerging therapies and commercial opportunities across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Japan. The analysis includes historical data and forecasts from 2022-2036, with particular emphasis on market growth, patient burden, drug uptake, competitive positioning and unmet medical needs.

Actinic Keratosis Epidemiology and Market Trends



According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) (2026), more than 40 million Americans are estimated to develop actinic keratosis each year.

According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), actinic keratosis affects more than 23% of people in the UK aged 60 years and above.

Actinic keratosis is diagnosed more frequently in males, older adults and fair-skinned populations.

The United States accounts for the largest diagnosed patient population in the 7MM.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany recorded the highest number of prevalent actinic keratosis cases in 2025. Dermoscopy and other non-invasive diagnostic techniques are improving lesion assessment and diagnostic accuracy.

Market expansion is being supported by increasing cumulative ultraviolet exposure, population aging, greater awareness of skin cancer risk and improved access to dermatologic screening. Clinical demand is also shifting toward shorter-duration, field-directed therapies that can improve lesion clearance, tolerability, adherence and long-term disease control.

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Landscape

Current management includes lesion-directed procedures, field-directed topical therapies and photodynamic therapy. Frequently used treatments include cryotherapy, 5-fluorouracil, imiquimod, tirbanibulin and aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride in combination with photodynamic therapy. Treatment selection depends on lesion number, location, severity, field cancerization, patient preference, tolerability and prior response.

The report profiles two key approved therapies: Almirall's tirbanibulin (KLISYRI) and Biofrontera Pharma GmbH's aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride (AMELUZ).

Tirbanibulin (KLISYRI): Almirall

Tirbanibulin ointment 1% is indicated for topical field treatment of actinic keratosis on the face or scalp. Its 5-day application regimen offers a shorter treatment duration than many established topical therapies. The US FDA approved tirbanibulin in December 2020. According to Almirall's 2025 annual presentation, net sales reached approximately USD 38 million in 2025.

Aminolevulinic Acid Hydrochloride (AMELUZ): Biofrontera Pharma GmbH

AMELUZ topical gel 10% is used with photodynamic therapy for actinic keratosis of the face and scalp. The product received initial US FDA approval in May 2016. In February 2024, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the European Commission approved an expanded marketing authorization permitting use with artificial daylight photodynamic therapy. According to the company's FY 2025 results presentation, AMELUZ achieved more than 25% growth in Germany and an estimated market share of approximately 73%.

Actinic Keratosis Pipeline and Emerging Therapies

The actinic keratosis pipeline remains relatively limited, but selected candidates are advancing differentiated approaches designed to improve selectivity, safety and field-directed outcomes.



Tuvatexib (VDA-1102): Vidac Pharma - Tuvatexib is an investigational topical therapy designed to target abnormal keratinocytes in sun-damaged skin. Its mechanism dissociates overexpressed Hexokinase-2 from the mitochondrial pore, with the objective of restoring cellular metabolism and inducing programmed cell death in pathological tissue. The candidate is in late-stage Phase II/III development. RLS-1496: Rubedo Life Sciences - RLS-1496 is an early-stage selective GPX4 modulator being developed to target pathological senescent cells. Development includes topical and oral formulations, with actinic keratosis among the dermatologic indications under investigation.

Recent pipeline activity includes Vidac Pharma's February 2026 announcement that the first patient had been enrolled and dosed in a Phase IIb study of VDA-1102 for highly proliferative actinic keratosis lesions. This followed initiation of the trial in December 2025 and submission of a Clinical Trial Application to the European Medicines Agency in September 2025. Also in September 2025, Rubedo Life Sciences announced US FDA clearance of its Investigational New Drug application for a Phase Ib/IIa study of RLS-1496 in actinic keratosis.

Key Unmet Needs and Market Opportunities

Recurrence and progression remain central challenges in actinic keratosis management. Many patients develop new lesions after treatment, creating demand for therapies that provide sustained disease control and address field cancerization. Additional priorities include improved differentiation of actinic keratosis from malignant lesions, non-invasive monitoring, more effective follow-up tools, shorter treatment regimens and better tolerability.

Tirbanibulin is expected to maintain meaningful utilization because of its short regimen and suitability for outpatient treatment of facial and scalp lesions. AMELUZ is anticipated to sustain adoption in dermatology practices offering field-directed photodynamic therapy. If approved, VDA-1102 could achieve gradual uptake based on lesion-specific efficacy and tolerability, while the commercial potential of RLS-1496 will depend on clinical development, safety, efficacy and regulatory progress.

Report Coverage and Strategic Analysis

The report evaluates actinic keratosis market size, therapy-level market share, drug uptake, peak patient share, pricing, reimbursement and country-specific access across the 7MM. It also examines clinical guidelines, treatment algorithms, patient journeys, prescription patterns, cost-effectiveness and analogue-based pricing considerations for emerging products.

Competitive assessment covers Almirall, Biofrontera Pharma GmbH, Vidac Pharma, Rubedo Life Sciences and other companies active in the actinic keratosis market. Therapy analysis includes microtubule inhibitors, photosensitizing agents and GPX4 modulators, supported by reviews of mechanisms of action, clinical data, regulatory milestones, patents, collaborations and strategic partnerships.

Primary research incorporates perspectives from more than 15 Key Opinion Leaders and Subject Matter Experts across major markets, including specialists associated with the University of Houston, Charite-Universitatsmedizin and Toho University Omori Medical Center. These insights support validation of epidemiology, treatment adoption, patient adherence, market access barriers and pipeline priorities.

SWOT and conjoint analyses assess the competitive environment and rank emerging therapies according to efficacy, safety, administration frequency, route of administration, order of entry, probability of success and addressable patient population. Epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting further connects patient population trends with therapy uptake and revenue potential.

Actinic Keratosis Market Outlook

The actinic keratosis market is expected to record steady growth across the 7MM from 2026-2036. Expansion will be driven by rising diagnosis rates, an aging population, increased awareness, improved screening, wider adoption of short-duration topical treatments and advances in photodynamic therapy. Targeted pipeline candidates may create additional commercial opportunities by addressing recurrence, tolerability and field cancerization. The report equips pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare providers and market access teams with actionable intelligence for portfolio planning, clinical development, product positioning and launch strategy.

Key Topics Covered

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalyst

4.2. Key Conferences And Meetings

4.3. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.4. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Actinic Keratosis

6. Actinic Keratosis Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA])

6.2. Market Share of Actinic Keratosis By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2026

6.3. Market Share of Actinic Keratosis By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036

7. Disease Background And Overview of Actinic Keratosis

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Causes

7.3. Signs And Symptoms

7.4. Diagnosis

7.4.1. Differential Diagnosis

7.4.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.4.3. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.5. Treatment and Management

7.5.1. Treatment Algorithm

7.5.2. Treatment Guidelines

8. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Actinic Keratosis

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Assumption and Rationale

8.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Actinic Keratosis in the 7MM

8.4. The United States

8.4.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Actinic Keratosis in the United States

8.4.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Actinic Keratosis in the United States

8.4.3. Age-specific Cases of Actinic Keratosis in the United States

8.4.4. Gender-specific Cases of Actinic Keratosis in the United States

8.4.5. Total Treated Cases of Actinic Keratosis in the United States

8.5. EU4 and the UK

8.5.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Actinic Keratosis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Actinic Keratosis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.3. Age-specific Cases of Actinic Keratosis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.4. Gender-specific Cases of Actinic Keratosis in EU4 and the UK

8.5.5. Total Treated Cases of Actinic Keratosis in EU4 and the UK

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Actinic Keratosis in Japan

8.6.2. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Actinic Keratosis in Japan

8.6.3. Age-specific Cases of Actinic Keratosis in Japan

8.6.4. Gender-specific Cases of Actinic Keratosis in Japan

8.6.5. Total Treated Cases of Actinic Keratosis in Japan

9. Patient Journey of Actinic Keratosis

10. Marketed Therapies

10.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Actinic Keratosis

10.2. Tirbanibulin (KLISYRI): Almirall

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.2.5. Analyst Views

10.3. Aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride (AMELUZ): Biofrontera Pharma GmbH

10.3.1. Product Description

10.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

10.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

10.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

10.3.5. Analyst Views

11. Emerging Therapies

11.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Actinic Keratosis

11.2. Tuvatexib (VDA-1102): Vidac Pharma

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Development

11.2.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.2.5. Analyst Views

11.3. RLS-1496: Rubedo Life Sciences

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.3. Clinical Development

11.3.3.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

11.3.5. Analyst Views

12. Actinic Keratosis: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook of Actinic Keratosis

12.3. Conjoint Analysis of Actinic Keratosis

12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.4.1. Cost Assumptions

12.4.2. Pricing Trends

12.4.3. Analogue Assessment

12.4.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

12.5. Total Market Size of Actinic Keratosis in the 7MM

12.6. The United States

12.6.1. Total Market Size of Actinic Keratosis in the United States

12.6.2. Market Size of Actinic Keratosis by Therapies in the United States

12.7. EU4 and the UK

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Actinic Keratosis in EU4 and the UK

12.7.2. Market Size of Actinic Keratosis by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.8. Japan

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Actinic Keratosis in Japan

12.8.2. Market Size of Actinic Keratosis by Therapies in Japan

13. Unmet Needs of Actinic Keratosis

14. SWOT Analysis of Actinic Keratosis

15. KOL Views of Actinic Keratosis

15.1. Expert/KOL Interview Highlights

16. Market Access and Reimbursement of Actinic Keratosis

16.1. The US

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

16.5. Market Access of Actinic Keratosis Therapies

17. Appendix

17.1. Bibliography

17.2. Report Methodology

18. Analyst's Capabilities



List of Tables [33]

List of Figures [31]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Almirall

Biofrontera Pharma GmbH

Vidac Pharma Rubedo Life Sciences

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