Bio Decontamination Market - Global Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2021-2031F Iot, Automation, And Biopharma Expansion Drive 4.62% CAGR Through 2031

The Global Bio Decontamination Market is projected to grow from USD 231.01 million in 2025 to USD 302.91 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.62%. Market expansion is being supported by stricter international regulations across the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, increased efforts to prevent healthcare-associated infections, and continued growth in biopharmaceutical research and manufacturing.

Demand for bio-decontamination equipment, services, and consumables is rising as pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, hospitals, laboratories, and healthcare facilities strengthen contamination control protocols. The development of biologics and advanced therapies requires highly controlled manufacturing environments to protect product quality, maintain regulatory compliance, and improve patient safety.

Market Drivers

Rapid expansion across the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors remains a key driver of the Global Bio Decontamination Market. Manufacturers require reliable contamination control throughout research, development, and production. The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved 46 new drugs in 2025, reflecting a strong pharmaceutical pipeline and sustained demand for compliant manufacturing facilities.

The prevalence of healthcare-associated infections is also accelerating the adoption of bio-decontamination systems for air, surfaces, medical equipment, and controlled environments. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2024 annual progress report, published in January 2026, approximately one in 31 hospital patients experiences a healthcare-associated infection on any given day. This continuing challenge highlights the importance of effective infection prevention and environmental decontamination measures.

Large-scale investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing is expected to create additional opportunities for market participants. Pharmaceutical companies have announced plans to invest more than USD 370 billion in United States manufacturing over the next five years, according to a January 2026 PharmaVoice report. These investments include new and expanded facilities requiring validated bio-decontamination technologies. The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation also reported approximately 15,000 corporate and individual members in January 2026, demonstrating the scale of the professional network focused on medical technology and safe healthcare practices.

Market Challenges

High initial costs associated with sophisticated bio-decontamination machinery and validation procedures continue to limit broader adoption. Organizations must account for specialized equipment, trained personnel, regulatory documentation, installation, operation, and recurring validation expenses. These financial requirements can be particularly difficult for smaller companies and institutions with restricted capital budgets.

Technologies such as gaseous formaldehyde and vaporized hydrogen peroxide can require significant upfront investment. As a result, purchasing timelines may be extended, facility upgrades may be postponed, and some organizations may select lower-cost alternatives that offer reduced reliability or effectiveness. Although members of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America pledged USD 500 billion toward new United States manufacturing infrastructure in October 2025, the cost of validated bio-decontamination systems remains an adoption barrier.

Market Trends

IoT-enabled monitoring is improving bio-decontamination operations by providing continuous data on equipment performance, air quality, pressure differences, and other critical environmental conditions. Real-time insights allow facility operators to identify irregularities earlier, take corrective action, and adopt more preventative contamination management strategies. In April 2025, HVACTechnocrat.com reported that a pharmaceutical company in Mumbai achieved a 35% reduction in contamination events after installing IoT-connected sensors for live monitoring.

Automated decontamination equipment is another significant market trend. Automation reduces manual intervention, supports uniform distribution of sterilizing agents, limits human error, and enables standardized cleaning processes. These systems can also improve operating efficiency while helping regulated organizations achieve consistent and verifiable results. In April 2026, The Pharmaceutical Journal reported that the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board had purchased a mobile vaporized hydrogen peroxide generator in 2025 for its licensed manufacturing center, reflecting the transition toward automated and validated decontamination technology.

Key Market Players:



Ecolab, Inc.

ClorDiSys Solutions, Inc.

JCE Biotechnology

Howorth Air Technology Limited

PMT (USA) LLC

Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc.

Amira Srl STERIS Life Science PLC

Report Scope



The Global Bio Decontamination Market report evaluates market size, growth prospects, industry developments, and emerging trends across product categories, agent types, and geographic regions.

Bio Decontamination Market, By Product:



Equipment

Services Consumables

Bio Decontamination Market, By Agent Type:



Hydrogen Peroxide

Chlorine Dioxide

Peracetic Acid

Nitrogen Dioxide Others

Bio Decontamination Market, By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

