Vineyard Vines Returns As Official Style Of The Head Of The Charles® Regatta

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stamford, CT, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Folder

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 9, 2026 – vineyard vines, the American coastal lifestyle brand inspired by summers spent on Martha's Vineyard, is proud to return as the official style of the Head Of The Charles® Regatta (HOCR) for the sixth consecutive year. To mark the occasion, the New England lifestyle brand launched a limited-edition collection blending its signature coastal prep aesthetic with the competitive spirit of the world's largest rowing competition, which will be available on-site during race weekend. The lineup includes cotton tees, sweatshirts, quarter-zips, vests, hats, ties, and more, all featuring the official HOCR logo alongside vineyard vines' iconic smiling pink whale. To bring the collection to life, vineyard vines partnered with the Marist University men's and Tufts University women's crew teams, along with USRowing beach sprint champions Chris Bak and Christine Cavallo.

New England Connection

Both vineyard vines and Head of the Charles® Regatta are rooted in New England's tradition of community, competition, and outdoor living. Through this continued partnership, the organizations celebrate the energy and camaraderie that make HOCR weekend an annual tradition.

"The Head of the Charles® Regatta is an iconic New England tradition that brings together community, competition, and a shared love of being on the water, values that have always been at the heart of vineyard vines. We're proud to celebrate our sixth year as the Regatta's official style partner." -vineyard vines spokesperson.

Founded in 1965, the Head of the Charles® Regatta attracts more than 11,000 athletes and hundreds of thousands of spectators to Boston's Charles River each year. The three-day event has become a hallmark of fall in New England, bringing together elite athletes, rowing enthusiasts, families and fans from around the world.

"Creating our HOCR Collection is something we look forward to every year. It's a unique way to celebrate our New England roots and connect with our Boston community." - vineyard vines spokesperson.

On-Site Product and Activations

Throughout race weekend, vineyard vines will have a prominent tent in the FALS area featuring products from its Head of the Charles® Regatta collection and the brand new Patch Port, where guests can customize select styles with exclusive patches applied onsite. Additional activations will include a custom photo booth and private deck for VIP clients with an unmatched view of the Finish Line stretch. vineyard vines will also have a tent in the Riverbender with exclusive giveaways, a rowing-themed photo moment and all-day appearances by the brand's beloved whale mascot.

Availability

The Head of the Charles® Regatta x vineyard vines collection is available online at vineyardvines.com, in select retail stores in Massachusetts, and on site at the vineyard vines tent at the regatta from October 16-18. The brand encourages all athletes and spectators to stop by their tent, located on the Charles River next to the Eliot Bridge Enclosure (992 Soldiers Field Road, Boston, MA).

About vineyard vines

vineyard vines is an American coastal lifestyle brand inspired by summers spent on Martha's Vineyard. What began in 1998 with brothers Shep and Ian Murray cutting ties with corporate America to make ties representing The Good Life, is now an omnichannel global brand offering apparel, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children. Guided by its philosophy that Every Day Should Feel This Good, vineyard vines' high-quality collection of coastal essentials blends timeless New England style with modern comfort. The brand's products are available at vineyardvines.co and retail and wholesale stores nationwide.

About HOCR

Founded in 1965, the Head Of The Charles® Regatta has grown into the world's largest rowing regatta. The three-day event welcomes 12,000 athletes from over 25 countries and nearly every U.S. state. Each year, more than 370,000 spectators line the banks of the Charles River, generating an estimated economic impact of more than $140 million for Massachusetts.

HOCR is one of the largest volunteer-driven sporting events in the world, powered by more than 2,200 dedicated volunteers. The Regatta has long been a leader in inclusion, with fully integrated para rowing events, and is one of the few major sporting events of its size to achieve gender parity across men's and women's competition. HOCR is committed to creating a welcoming environment for athletes, spectators, volunteers, and the broader community.

Through its partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation and environmental organizations such as the Charles River Watershed Association, HOCR continues to demonstrate leadership in sustainability.

Head Of The Charles® is a registered trademark of the Cambridge Boat Club, 2 Gerr 's Landing Road, Cambridge, MA.

Press Contact: vineyard vines

Grace Maclean, Public Relations

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For further information: vineyardvines.com

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Women's Tufts Team Rowing