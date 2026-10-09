Greece Loyalty Market Size And Forecast By Spend, Program, Channel, Sector, Embedded Loyalty, And Platform, 2021-2030 - Q2 2026 Update Market To Reach $622.3 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Greece Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The loyalty market in Greece is forecast to grow by 15.9% annually to reach US$375.4 million in 2026. Following a CAGR of 17.8% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, recording a CAGR of 13.5% from 2026 to 2030. The market is projected to increase from US$324.0 million in 2025 to approximately US$622.3 million by the end of 2030. This data-centric report provides a comprehensive assessment of the Greece loyalty market, covering loyalty schemes, technology platforms, program structures, consumer participation, and market economics. Historical and forecast data from 2021 to 2030 support strategic planning, investment analysis, competitive benchmarking, and market entry decisions. The research includes more than 100 KPIs across loyalty spend value, penetration, redemption, breakage, enrollment, membership, channel adoption, and embedded loyalty. It evaluates how loyalty value is accumulated and redeemed while identifying shifts across in-store, online, and mobile environments. Comprehensive Loyalty Program Analysis The report analyzes loyalty schemes across Point-based Loyalty Program, Tiered Loyalty Program, Mission-driven Loyalty Program, Spend-based Loyalty Program, Gaming Loyalty Program, Free Perks Loyalty Program, Subscription Loyalty Program, Community Loyalty Program, Refer a Friend Loyalty Program, Paid Loyalty Program, and Cashback Loyalty Program. Program structures are assessed by business model, accessibility, consumer type, and membership format. Coverage includes Seller Driven, Payment Instrument Driven, and other models, along with Card Based Access and Digital Access. The study also examines B2B Consumers and B2C Consumers, as well as Free, Free + Premium, and Premium membership structures. Embedded Loyalty Programs and Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs are evaluated across payments, commerce, and platform ecosystems. The report also tracks AI Driven Loyalty Program and Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program activity, providing insight into technology-enabled personalisation, engagement, and program development. Sector, Channel, and Retail Market Coverage The analysis segments Greece loyalty spend across Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare & Wellness, Restaurants & Food Delivery, Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), Telecoms, Media & Entertainment, and other sectors. Sector-level data is further divided across online, in-store, and mobile app channels for 2021-2030, enabling direct comparison of adoption and spending patterns. Retail coverage includes Diversified Retailers, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarket and Convenience Store, and other retail segments. The report also provides supporting market context through Greece retail industry size, ecommerce market size, and POS market trends from 2021 to 2030. Loyalty Platform Economics and Vendor Benchmarking The Greece loyalty platform market is segmented by software use case, vendor model, deployment method, and offering. The report examines Analytics and AI Driven solutions and Management Platform applications, alongside In-house and Third-Party Vendor models. Deployment analysis covers Cloud and On-Premise platforms, while offering-level data includes Software, Services, and Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform. These insights help organizations compare technology strategies, platform economics, implementation models, and solution partner opportunities. Consumer Demographics and Loyalty Program KPIs Consumer analysis provides loyalty spend share by Age Group, Income Level, and Gender for 2025. Program performance coverage includes Loyalty Program Penetration (% of Retail Sales under Loyalty), Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis, Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis, Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis, and Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel. The dataset also measures loyalty spend by functional domain, scheme, and platform, together with value accumulation and redemption rates. This combination supports a quantifiable assessment of market size, participation, engagement behaviour, and value realisation. Key Benefits of the Greece Loyalty Market Report

Quantify the Greece loyalty market opportunity using historical data and forecasts through 2030.

Compare loyalty spend across program types, sectors, channels, membership structures, and consumer groups.

Identify growth opportunities across retail, financial services, travel, telecoms, healthcare, food delivery, and entertainment.

Benchmark in-store, online, and mobile loyalty activity by sector.

Evaluate Embedded Loyalty Programs, AI Driven Loyalty Program models, and Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program activity.

Assess loyalty platform spending by software use case, deployment, vendor relationship, and offering. Use more than 100 KPIs to support market modelling, strategic planning, investment evaluation, competitive intelligence, and executive decision-making. The research methodology follows industry best practices and uses an unbiased, proprietary analytics platform to identify emerging business and investment opportunities. The resulting databook delivers decision-ready intelligence for loyalty platform providers, retailers, financial institutions, technology vendors, investors, consultants, and other stakeholders seeking a detailed view of the Greece loyalty market. Key Attributes



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $375.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $622.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Greece



Key Topics Covered

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Greece Retail Sector Market Size Trend Analysis

2.1 Greece Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030

2.2 Greece Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030

2.3 Greece POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3. Greece Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

3.1 Greece Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

3.2 Greece Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025

3.3 Greece Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030

3.4 Greece Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030

3.5 Greece Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030

4. Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

4.1 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Loyalty Program Type, 2025

4.2 Greece Spend by Point-based Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.3 Greece Spend by Tiered Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.4 Greece Spend by Mission-driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.5 Greece Spend by Spend-based Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.6 Greece Spend by Gaming Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.7 Greece Spend by Free Perks Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.8 Greece Spend by Subscription Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.9 Greece Spend by Community Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.10 Greece Spend by Refer a Friend Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.11 Greece Spend by Paid Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.12 Greece Spend by Cashback Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

5. Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

5.1 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Channel, 2021-2030

5.2 Greece Loyalty Spend by In-Store, 2021-2030

5.3 Greece Loyalty Spend by Online, 2021-2030

5.4 Greece Loyalty Spend by Mobile, 2021-2030

6. Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

6.1 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Business Model, 2021-2030

6.2 Greece Loyalty Spend by Seller Driven, 2021-2030

6.3 Greece Loyalty Spend by Payment Instrument Driven, 2021-2030

6.4 Greece Loyalty Spend by Other Segment, 2021-2030

7. Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

7.1 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Key Sectors, 2021-2030

7.2 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend in Retail, 2021-2030

7.3 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend in Financial Services, 2021-2030

7.4 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend in Healthcare & Wellness, 2021-2030

7.5 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2021-2030

7.6 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2021-2030

7.7 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend in Telecoms, 2021-2030

7.8 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend in Media & Entertainment, 2021-2030

7.9 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend in Other, 2021-2030

8. Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors by Online Channel, 2021-2030

8.1 Greece Online Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030

8.2 Greece Online Loyalty Spend in Financial Services, 2021-2030

8.3 Greece Online Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness, 2021-2030

8.4 Greece Online Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2021-2030

8.5 Greece Online Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2021-2030

8.6 Greece Online Loyalty Spend in Telecoms, 2021-2030

8.7 Greece Online Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment, 2021-2030

8.8 Greece Online Loyalty Spend in Other Segment, 2021-2030

9. Greece In-store Loyalty Spend in Key Sectors, 2021-2030

9.1 Greece In-store Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030

9.2 Greece In-store Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness Segment, 2021-2030

9.3 Greece In-store Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery Segment, 2021-2030

9.4 Greece In-store Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Segment, 2021-2030

9.5 Greece In-store Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment Segment, 2021-2030

9.6 Greece In-store Loyalty Spend in Other Sector, 2021-2030

10. Greece Mobile App Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors, 2021-2030

10.1 Greece Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030

10.2 Greece Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Financial Services Segment, 2021-2030

10.3 Greece Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness Segment, 2021-2030

10.4 Greece Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery Segment, 2021-2030

10.5 Greece Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Segment, 2021-2030

10.6 Greece Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Telecoms Segment, 2021-2030

10.7 Greece Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment Segment, 2021-2030

10.8 Greece Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Other Segment, 2021-2030

11. Greece Retail Sector Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

11.1 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Retail Segments, 2021-2030

11.2 Greece Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Diversified Retailers, 2021-2030

11.3 Greece Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Department Stores, 2021-2030

11.4 Greece Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Specialty Stores, 2021-2030

11.5 Greece Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2021-2030

11.6 Greece Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Other, 2021-2030

12. Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

12.1 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Accessibility, 2021-2030

12.2 Greece Loyalty Spend by Card Based Access, 2021-2030

12.3 Greece Loyalty Spend by Digital Access, 2021-2030

13. Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

13.1 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Consumer Type, 2021-2030

13.2 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend by B2B Consumers, 2021-2030

13.3 Greece Loyalty Spend by B2C Consumers, 2021-2030

14. Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

14.1 Greece Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Membership Type, 2021-2030

14.2 Greece Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Free, 2021-2030

14.3 Greece Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Free + Premium, 2021-2030

14.4 Greece Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Premium, 2021-2030

15. Greece Loyalty Spend Share by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty, 2021-2030

15.1 Greece Loyalty Spend by Embedded Loyalty Programs, 2021-2030

15.2 Greece Loyalty Spend by Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs, 2021-2030

16. Greece Loyalty Spend Share by use of AI, 2021-2030

16.1 Greece Loyalty Spend by AI Driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

16.2 Greece Loyalty Spend by Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

17. Greece Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use case

17.1 Greece Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Software Use Case, 2021-2030

17.2 Greece Loyalty Software Platform Spend by Analytics and AI Driven, 2021-2030

17.3 Greece Loyalty Software Platform Spend by Management Platform, 2021-2030

18. Greece Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/ Solution Partner

18.1 Greece Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Vendor/ Solution Partner, 2021-2030

18.2 Greece Loyalty Vendor/ Solution Partner Platform Spend by In-house, 2021-2030

18.3 Greece Loyalty Vendor/Solution Partner Platform Spend by Third-Party Vendor, 2021-2030

19. Greece Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

19.1 Greece Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Deployment, 2021-2030

19.2 Greece Loyalty Deployment Platform Spend by Cloud, 2021-2030

19.3 Greece Loyalty Deployment Platform Spend by On-Premise, 2021-2030

20. Greece Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software vs. Services

20.1 Greece Loyalty Spend Share by Software vs. Services, 2021-2030

20.2 Greece Loyalty Spend by Software, 2021-2030

20.3 Greece Loyalty Spend by Services, 2021-2030

21. Greece Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Custom vs. Off the Shelf Software Platforms

21.1 Greece Loyalty Spend Share by Custom vs. Off the Shelf Software Platforms, 2021-2030

21.2 Greece Loyalty Software Platforms Spend by Custom Built Platform, 2021-2030

21.3 Greece Loyalty Software Platforms Spend by Off the Shelf Platform, 2021-2030

22. Greece Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

22.1 Greece Loyalty Spend Share by Age Group, 2025

22.2 Greece Loyalty Spend Share by Income Level, 2025

22.3 Greece Loyalty Spend Share by Gender, 2025

23. Greece Loyalty Program- KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded

23.1 Greece Loyalty Program Penetration (% of Retail Sales under Loyalty), 2025

23.2 Greece Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis, 2025

23.3 Greece Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis, 2025

23.4 Greece Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis, 2025

23.5 Greece Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel, 2025

24. Further Reading

24.1 About the Publisher

24.2 Related Research

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