Global Construction Safety Net Market - Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2031F Market To Hit USD 10.05 Billion At 9.31% CAGR On Safety Mandates And Smart, Sustainable Nets

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Construction Safety Net Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Construction Safety Net Market is projected to grow from USD 5.89 Billion in 2025 to USD 10.05 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.31%. Market expansion is being driven by stringent occupational health and safety regulations, rising infrastructure investment, rapid urbanization, and an increased focus on reducing workplace injuries and fatalities at elevated construction sites.

Government agencies and industry regulators worldwide are requiring contractors to adopt compliant fall protection measures, supporting demand for construction safety nets across commercial, industrial, public infrastructure, and utility projects. In 2025, the National Safety Council reported that general fall protection requirements remained the most frequently cited safety violation, with 5,914 instances. This figure highlights the continued need for reliable personnel and debris protection systems.

Market Drivers: Expansion within the global construction and infrastructure sector is a primary driver of construction safety net demand. Large-scale commercial facilities, data centers, industrial complexes, and high-rise developments require extensive fall protection systems to safeguard workers, equipment, and surrounding property.

According to the Associated General Contractors of America's January 2025 "2025 Construction Hiring and Business Outlook," the net reading for data center construction projects reached 42 percent, indicating strong growth in high-value infrastructure activity. The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat also reported in its February 2025 "2025 Trends & Forecasts" that 123 buildings measuring 200 meters or more were completed globally during the preceding year. Continued vertical development is sustaining demand for horizontal, vertical, inclined, and perimeter safety nets.

Emerging economies represent another important growth opportunity. Accelerated urbanization and industrialization are generating government-backed infrastructure programs and larger safety equipment tenders. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to benefit significantly from modernization initiatives and the adoption of occupational safety standards aligned with international requirements. In January 2026, the Department of Economic Affairs identified 852 projects in its "PPP Project Pipeline," with a cumulative investment outlay of approximately 17.15 lakh crore.

Market Challenges: Volatility in raw material prices remains a significant constraint on the Global Construction Safety Net Market. Safety net manufacturing depends heavily on petroleum-based fibers such as nylon and polypropylene, making production costs sensitive to fluctuations in crude oil and petrochemical markets.

Unpredictable input costs can reduce manufacturer margins, increase product prices, and complicate long-term procurement planning for construction companies. Contractors working within strict budgets may postpone purchases or limit orders to minimum compliance requirements. Associated Builders and Contractors reported in 2025 that overall construction input prices were 3.5 percent higher than in the previous year, reinforcing the financial pressure affecting safety equipment investment.

Market Trends: IoT-enabled monitoring is transforming construction safety nets into data-generating safety assets. Embedded sensors and load cells can monitor tension, net integrity, and impact forces while providing real-time alerts following a fall incident or structural compromise. These capabilities support predictive maintenance, improve compliance monitoring, and reduce reliance on manual inspections.

Digital construction investment is supporting this trend. The Associated General Contractors of America's February 2025 "2025 Construction Hiring and Business Outlook" found that 44 percent of contractors planned to increase investment in artificial intelligence and related technologies to improve job site efficiency and safety.

Demand for eco-friendly and biodegradable safety net materials is also increasing. Manufacturers are exploring high-strength recycled polymers and biodegradable composites as alternatives to traditional petroleum-based fibers. Saint-Gobain's April 2025 "Sustainable Construction Barometer 2025" reported that 69 percent of global construction stakeholders considered sustainable building practices a critical priority, encouraging procurement of lower-impact safety products.

Key Market Players:



Safety Rail Company

Pure Safety Group, Inc.

Ahlsell Group

Alexander Andrew, Inc.

MSA Worldwide, LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Buckeye Partners, L.P.

3M Company

Cresto Group AB Buckingham Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Report Scope: The Global Construction Safety Net Market report analyzes industry growth, market drivers, challenges, emerging technologies, sustainability trends, and opportunities across key segments.

Construction Safety Net Market, by Material Type:



Polyethylene

Polyester

Nylon

Kevlar

Steel Others

Construction Safety Net Market, by Placement:



Horizontal

Vertical

Inclined

Perimeter Ballistic Nets

Construction Safety Net Market, by End-User:



Construction

Government

Public Works

Oil & Gas Others

Construction Safety Net Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

