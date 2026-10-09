Voksha Call Data Highlights After-Hours Gap For Law And Dental Offices

Platform data from more than 1 million calls shows 32% arrive outside weekday business hours, while studies find law and dental offices leave calls unanswered

- Avi Nash, VP of Growth at VokshaLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Voksha, an AI phone receptionist platform, today published an analysis pairing its own call data with independent legal and dental industry research. The analysis shows that a large share of client and patient demand arrives when most professional offices are closed. Across more than 1,000,000 calls handled on the Voksha platform since December 2025, 32% arrived outside standard weekday business hours and 23% came in on weekends.The gap matters most in sectors where the first call often decides the client relationship. In Clio's 2024 Legal Trends Report, a secret shopper study of 500 U.S. law firms found that only 40% answered a prospective client's call, down from 56% in 2019. The same study found 48% of firms neither answered nor returned the call.Dental practices face a similar pattern. A February 2026 Peerlogic analysis of 4,280 patient calls across 26 dental practices found that 38% went unanswered. New-patient calls converted to appointments at about 25%, compared with 56% for existing patients."Someone calling a law firm at 7 p.m. or a dentist on a Saturday is usually calling about something that cannot wait," said Avi Nash, VP of Growth at Voksha. "Those offices are not short on skill. They are short on hours, and a third of demand arrives outside them."Voksha's platform data indicates that the calls most likely to be missed are also among the most valuable. Two in three calls on the platform (66%) are appointment-booking requests, and 64% involve a new lead or sales inquiry. The AI receptionist resolves 85% of calls without human involvement and transfers the rest to staff. When a call is missed, 86% to 90% of callbacks placed within 90 seconds connect and convert.For regulated professions, the platform also measures resistance to social engineering. Across more than 1,000,000 live calls, Voksha reports a 99.96% guardrail integrity rate against attempts to obtain information callers were not authorized to receive. Business Associate Agreements are available for healthcare customers."A law firm or a dental office cannot trade confidentiality for coverage," Nash said. "Answering every call only helps if the system also knows what it must never say."Methodology: Voksha figures are drawn from anonymized, aggregated platform records covering more than 1,000,000 calls between December 2025 and June 2026. They are measured across all industries Voksha serves and are not segmented by vertical. Law firm and dental figures are third-party research attributed to Clio and Peerlogic.About VokshaVoksha is an AI phone receptionist for small businesses and enterprises, founded in 2025 and headquartered in Los Angeles. The platform answers calls 24/7, books appointments, qualifies leads, and returns missed calls, with support for more than 200 languages on its Enterprise plan. Voksha has handled more than 1,000,000 customer calls since December 2025. More information is available at .Media Contact

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Voksha Call Data Highlights After-Hours Gap for Law and Dental Offices News Provided By Digitize Media October 09, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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