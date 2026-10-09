JR Wealth Management Founder Jonathane Ricci Publishes Article On What Multigenerational Wealth Durability Requires

Jonathane Ricci, wealth-orchestration attorney and forthcoming host of the UNJUST MATTERSTM podcast.

A written governance system, deliberate education for heirs, and structure built to withstand taxation, litigation and family disputes.

- Jonathane Ricci, CEO, JR Wealth ManagementTORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / --JR Wealth Management today announced the publication of a new article by founder Jonathane Ricci identifying three factors the firm has observed in families whose wealth endures across generations, compared with families whose wealth dissolves within one generation.The article, "What a Hundred-Year Legacy Actually Requires," published on jonathanericci, states that the difference between families whose wealth compounds for a century and those whose wealth disappears within one generation is rarely the amount they started with. According to the article, it is the quality of the governance, the education, and the structure surrounding the wealth."The families whose wealth compounds for a century, and the families whose wealth dissolves within one generation, are rarely separated by how much they started with," Ricci said. "It is the quality of the structure, the governance, and the education surrounding the wealth."The article describes a written governance system, agreed on before it is needed, as the first factor, noting that most families can say who would inherit their wealth but far fewer can say who would decide on their behalf during a transition. The second factor is deliberate education for the generation set to receive the wealth, and the third is a technical structure, including trusts, entities, and tax planning, built specifically to withstand taxation, litigation, and internal family disputes.Key themes covered in the article include:- Governance, education, and structure as the three factors most associated with multigenerational wealth durability- Why a governance system built during a crisis is rarely an effective one- The distinction between preparing wealth for transfer and preparing the people who will receive itThis article is published for educational purposes and does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice. Readers with questions about their own family's planning are encouraged to consult qualified professionals familiar with their specific circumstances.The full article is available at .About JR Wealth Management: JR Wealth Management provides comprehensive, coordinated wealth management services for high-net-worth families and business owners, including Managed Legal ExpertiseTM, the coordination of qualified attorneys and licensed professionals within a client's overall plan. JR Wealth Management does not provide legal advice. Investment advisory services, where applicable, are offered through licensed persons who are appropriately registered. Registration does not imply any level of skill or training.

Jonathane Ricci

JR Wealth Management

+18559468496 ext.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

JR Wealth Management Founder Jonathane Ricci Publishes Article on What Multigenerational Wealth Durability Requires News Provided By JR Wealth Management October 09, 2026, 13:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.