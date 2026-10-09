Aksesuar Design Compares Three Common Ways Of Organizing A Kitchen Renovation Project

Caramel framed tall cabinets behind a Magnolia kitchen island, Nolte Evora Lack Caramel, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Kitchen with a greige island, Oak Chocolate tall cabinets and a marble look backsplash, Nolte Primo Chocolate, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Kitchen and dining room with an Oak Crema tall cabinet wall, Nolte Primo Crema, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Open plan kitchen with an Oak Cognac island and Pistachio tall cabinets, Nolte Manhattan Cognac, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Walnut Rosado tall cabinets behind a white handleless island under a chandelier, Nolte neoFLAT Walnut Rosado, Aksesuar Design

Who draws, who orders, who measures and who installs changes with each arrangement. The Alexandria studio describes all three.

- Sam KanberogluALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aksesuar Design, a European kitchen design and build studio in Alexandria, Virginia, has compared the three common ways a kitchen renovation is organized. Each one divides the drawing, the ordering and the installation differently, and the studio says homeowners often do not know which arrangement they have agreed to until the work is under way.In the first, an independent designer draws the kitchen, a cabinet seller supplies it and a contractor builds it. The homeowner deals with three firms and coordinates between them. This suits someone who already trusts a designer or a builder. Its weak point is the handoff, because the drawing, the order and the installation each belong to a different company.In the second, the firm that designs the cabinetry also supplies it, and the homeowner's own contractor does the construction. Aksesuar Design offers this as design and supply of cabinetry, with installation left to the homeowner's choice. Here the drawings do more of the work, because the contractor sets plumbing, electrical and walls to them.In the third, one firm designs, orders, measures, builds and installs. This is the studio's kitchen design and build service, in which one team draws the room, specifies the cabinetry, measures the site and installs it. The studio also manages permit and approval requirements in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC."None of the three is wrong," said Sam Kanberoglu, managing partner at Aksesuar Design. "What goes wrong is finding out in week ten which one you signed up for."Architects, interior designers and builders who specify European cabinetry for their own clients work with the studio through a separate trade program.

Sam Kanberoglu

Aksesuar Design Bath & Kitchen

+1 703-537-0057

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Aksesuar Design Compares Three Common Ways of Organizing a Kitchen Renovation Project News Provided By Aksesuar Design October 09, 2026, 13:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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