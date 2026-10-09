Aksesuar Design Outlines Four Tests For What Custom Means In Kitchen Cabinetry

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Four tests separate cabinetry made for a room from a stock box with a wider choice of doors, the Alexandria studio says.

- Sam KanberogluALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aksesuar Design, a European kitchen design and build studio in Alexandria, Virginia, has issued four tests for telling custom kitchen cabinetry apart from stock cabinets sold under the same label. The kitchen trade uses the word custom for two very different products: a stock cabinet with a wider choice of doors, and cabinetry planned and made for one room.The first test is fit. Stock and semicustom cabinets come in fixed widths, usually in steps of three inches, and the leftover space is covered with filler panels. Cabinetry planned for the room is drawn to that room's walls, ceiling and windows.The second is the inside. The studio plans where the pans, the pantry, the small appliances and the waste bins go, then sets drawer heights, dividers and pullouts to match. The third is integration. Appliance clearances, extraction routes, service positions, lighting and trim are resolved in the drawing, not on site.The fourth is finish. Fronts, countertops and handles should be specified together, in real wood, soft matte lacquer, metal, glass or stone. The studio specifies from hundreds of finishes, and the cabinetry it designs, supplies and installs is made in Germany and built to order for each project."Custom is not a yes or no. It is a list of what can change and what cannot," said Sam Kanberoglu, managing partner at Aksesuar Design. "Every maker has limits, including the German one we work with. A seller who can show you those limits on a drawing of your own room is selling you something made for it."The studio draws each kitchen in photorealistic 3D with elevations and plans, and the homeowner approves the design before an order is released to production.

Sam Kanberoglu

Aksesuar Design Bath & Kitchen

+1 703-537-0057

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Aksesuar Design Outlines Four Tests for What Custom Means in Kitchen Cabinetry News Provided By Aksesuar Design October 09, 2026, 13:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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