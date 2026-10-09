Ridgeline Timepieces Opens Preorders For The Overland, A Swiss Automatic GMT Watch Built For Adventure

Ridgeline Overland

Ridgeline Timepieces Overland

The Ridgeline Timepieces Overland is built for adventure

New adventure-focused timepiece combines navigation, elapsed-time tracking, and a walking-pace scale with Swiss mechanical precision.

NELLYSFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ridgeline Timepieces, the Virginia-based independent watchmaker dedicated to producing precision timepieces for the outdoors, has announced that preorders are now available for its newest model, the Overland, a Swiss automatic GMT watch designed for overlanding, exploration, and demanding field environments.

Created for adventurers who prefer taking the road less traveled, the Overland combines traditional mechanical watchmaking with practical navigation and timing functions. From remote backcountry expeditions to cross-country journeys and tactical operations, the new timepiece is designed to be a dependable companion wherever the adventure leads.

At the heart of the Overland is the Swiss-made La Joux-Perret G110 automatic GMT movement, featuring 24 jewels, a 68-hour power reserve, and an upgraded soigné finish. Ridgeline regulates each movement in six positions to achieve an accuracy target of plus or minus five seconds per day or better.

Unlike conventional GMT watches, the Overland offers several additional tools intended for real-world navigation and exploration. A navigation bezel provides cardinal-direction references, while a separate elapsed-time bezel lets wearers track activities in the field or on the water. An integrated walking-pace scale, calibrated in kilometers per hour over a 50-meter distance, allows users to calculate travel speed across varying terrain.

The GMT complication lets you track a second time zone, making the watch equally useful for international travel, long-distance expeditions, and military personnel operating far from home.

Purpose-Built for the Road Less Traveled

The Overland features a 40mm bead-blasted 316L stainless steel case with a black PVD finish. Its subdued appearance complements the watch's functional design while providing a durable exterior suited to outdoor environments.

A slightly raised, extra-thick sapphire crystal with military-specification anti-reflective coating protects the dial, while Swiss Super-LumiNova illumination on the hands, indices, and bezel markings provides excellent visibility in low-light conditions.

The textured, two-piece matte dial reduces reflections while maintaining the traditional look of a mechanical field watch. With 200 meters of water resistance, the Overland is equally suited to wet-weather travel, water-based activities, and everyday use.

The watch also includes two interchangeable straps, one crafted from black Horween leather and the other from durable FKM rubber, giving owners the flexibility to transition from demanding outdoor activities to everyday wear.

Traditional Watchmaking With a Modern Mission

Like every Ridgeline Timepieces model, the Overland reflects the company's commitment to craftsmanship, durability, and the enduring appeal of analog instruments.

Founded by military veteran Christopher Schneider, Ridgeline Timepieces operates from Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, where each watch is personally assembled, regulated, and tested. The company's approach combines premium components sourced from respected global suppliers with hands-on American craftsmanship.

The Overland also reinforces Ridgeline's commitment to giving back to the military community. For every Overland watch sold, the company will donate $100 to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, helping support an organization dedicated to serving the families of America's Special Operations personnel.

Overland Technical Highlights

Movement: Swiss La Joux-Perret G110 automatic GMT, 28,800 beats per hour

Power Reserve: 68 hours

Case: 40mm bead-blasted 316L stainless steel with black PVD coating

Thickness: 12.5mm

Crystal: Sapphire with military-specification anti-reflective coating

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, GMT, navigation bezel, elapsed-time bezel, and walking-pace scale

Dial: Two-piece textured matte design with Swiss Super-LumiNova illumination

Water Resistance: 200 meters / 20 ATM

Straps: Black Horween leather and FKM rubber

Warranty: Lifetime warranty against manufacturing and mechanical defects, with complimentary lifetime servicing and movement regulation, excluding shipping

Preorders Now Available

The Ridgeline Timepieces Overland is now available for preorder at $1,675, with three GMT hand color options available through the company's website.

Customers can explore the collection, review the full specifications, and place their orders directly at: RidgelineTimepieces

Michael P Satterfield

Satterfield Group LLC

+1 9092145439

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Ridgeline Timepieces Opens Preorders for the Overland, a Swiss Automatic GMT Watch Built for Adventure News Provided By Satterfield Group LLC October 09, 2026, 13:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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